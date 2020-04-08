NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxnest, an audio technology company, announced that it has signed a new agreement with Nielsen today for the use of Nielsen Audience Segments. With this contract, both advertisers who utilize Voxnest Audience Network and podcast publishers on Spreaker, a Voxnest brand, will utilize the integrated data in order to achieve a richer understanding of podcast listeners, get specific with audience targeting, and drive better advertising outcomes overall.
Through the technology of Voxnest Audience Network – the marketplace with more than 20,000 podcasts and 200 million monthly downloads – Voxnest helps advertisers connect with prospective customers, target their niche and optimize for best results. With the integration of Nielsen Audience Segments, advertisers in the programmatic marketplace will be able to get even more granular with delivering ads to specific segments of podcast listeners based on data like purchase intent, demographics, interests, geography, psychographics, and media consumption.
While the entire programmatic podcast advertising segment saw some growth in 2019, Voxnest's network experienced a significant increase of 138.5 percent year-over-year. As the segment continues to grow, advertisers, agencies and podcast publishers are all seeking more data to help inform and improve the decisions involved in their advertising strategy. Access to precise data is even more important now amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic; advertisers want to be comfortable allocating their budgets towards buys that are accurate, and Voxnest's relationship with Nielsen helps to ensure that.
The benefits of the agreement with Nielsen will also extend to content creators and publishers – with Professional and Enterprise level plans – on Spreaker, the one-stop shop platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing podcasts. In the secondary phase of the integration, Nielsen Audience Segments will give podcasters a more robust podcast analytics dashboard, including detailed demographics and a whole host of useful information.
"The podcast advertising market is rapidly growing and changing, and while that makes it an exciting time to be in the industry, our clients – especially sales organizations like Katz Digital – are also looking for data to help them navigate this new territory," said Andrea De Marsi, Chief Operating Officer at Voxnest. "We're excited that working with Nielsen will give them an even deeper understanding of how to connect with the right listeners."
"Nielsen Audience Segments is a product that's derived from our high quality audience data, and it gives a complete view of the consumer and enables targeting across all the major listening platforms," said Jonathan Schwartz, Vice President of Business Development at Nielsen. "We're thrilled to help Voxnest's clients and partners make even smarter advertising decisions."
This new integration with Nielsen is yet another way that Voxnest, and all its brands, continue to strive towards being the leader in programmatic podcast advertising technology.
About Voxnest
Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, catering to independent podcasters, Spreaker Enterprise, a turnkey platform for enterprises, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and CEO Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York.
About Nielsen
Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.
Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.
An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.
