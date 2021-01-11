- Fiscal 2021 third quarter net sales of $201.1 million increased approximately 83% year-over-year - Fiscal 2021 third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million, a year-over-year improvement of $18.7 million - Fiscal 2021 nine month net sales of $401.1 million, increased 36.5% year-over-year - Fiscal 2021 nine month Adjusted EBITDA of $35.1 million, a year-over-year improvement of $31.2 million - Balance sheet and cash position remain healthy with improvements anticipated by Fiscal 2021 year-end