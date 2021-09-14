NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voxy, an innovative training solution used successfully by hundreds of institutional clients around the world, today announced that it has partnered with Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, to provide career development opportunities for professionals who seek to improve their English skills. With this partnership, Coursera's 87 million global learners now have access to English language learning courses from Voxy, designed to help professionals communicate more effectively in English across a wide range of environments and subjects, such as Technology, Calls & Messaging, and Planning & Organization.
"At a time when globalization is reshaping the way we work, a foundational proficiency in the English language will afford learners around the world with more opportunities," said Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer, Coursera. "We are pleased to partner with Voxy to provide our global learner base with practical English communication courses in a flexible, fully online environment."
English for career development is an increasingly critical priority for institutional clients such as universities and governmental agencies that want to provide professional career advancement opportunities for their employees, as evidenced by the demand for those courses in Coursera's Global Skills Report 2021. Providing training in English proficiency affords a number of key benefits for professionals as well as their employers, such as facilitating internal and external communications, improving collaboration, preparing talent for leadership positions, encouraging Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and scaling more quickly to explore opportunities in global markets. Coursera will utilize Voxy's best-in-class content and methodology, which can be tailored for specific roles within the business at any English proficiency level, to serve its vast audience of institutions around the world. For the initial phase of this partnership, Voxy's content will be applied within Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR)-aligned courses that enable learners to advance from an A2 to a B1 proficiency level in English, in many high-demand fields such as data science, technology, and business.
Voxy's AI-driven platform is built for scale, facilitated by comprehensive admin reporting dashboards and metrics for an effortlessly inclusive program. The company's results-driven training solutions are designed for modern learners, providing a highly personalized and engaging English learning experience, tailored for specific roles within the business at any English proficiency level, and is accessible via any desktop or mobile device.
"Coursera has an enormous global footprint, excellent reputation and a very impressive list of partners, so we are honored to be working with them," said Jan Viviani, CEO, Voxy. "Voxy is highly aligned with Coursera's organizational mission of providing universal access to world class learning, and this partnership will enable us to reach more learners around the world."
Voxy currently provides training content to more than four million learners at hundreds of organizations in over 150 countries, with 70 industry-focused courses designed to improve outcomes by breaking down language barriers. Voxy's comprehensive content library covers technical and soft skill courses and 25,000+ English lessons derived from renowned resources such as the AP, Bloomberg, the Telegraph, and more. The Voxy platform is used by many notable brands including AirFrance, Assurant, Campari Group, Colgate/Palmolive, DirecTV, Heineken, Kellogg's, MediaWorld, among others.
Voxy is an innovative corporate training solution that has been used successfully by hundreds of corporate clients around the world to upskill their teams. Our AI-driven platform, accessed both on desktop and any mobile device, allows each learner to follow a fully personalized and highly engaging learning experience. Voxy's comprehensive content library covers more than 45 technical and soft skill courses and 25,000+ English lessons taken from renowned resources such as the AP, the Financial Times, Bloomberg, and more. Voxy courses are accompanied by certified teachers who offer round-the-clock, remote live instruction, empowering people to improve communication, foster collaboration, and grow global businesses. Our scalable solution, facilitated by our comprehensive admin reporting dashboard, results in an effortlessly inclusive program, designed to drive results for modern learners. Backed by leading investors in education and technology, Voxy was founded in New York City and has teams across the US, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe.
Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 87 million registered learners as of June 30, 2021. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor's and master's degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.
