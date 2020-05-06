Addition of Ripple (XRP), EOS (EOS), Stellar Lumens (XLM), OmiseGo (OMG) and ZRX (0x) brings Total Interest-Bearing Assets Offered on Voyager App to 14
Introduces Recurring Buys Feature
NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Digital Canada, Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR; OTCQB: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2), a public, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced the addition of Ripple (XRP), EOS (EOS), Stellar Lumens (XLM), OmiseGo (OMG) and ZRX (0x) to its list of interest-bearing assets offered on the Voyager App. The Company will also add recurring buys to the App in the month of May.
The addition of these five new assets brings the total number of interest-bearing assets offered through Voyager's Crypto Interest Program to 14 at a time when investors are looking for safe haven alternatives to traditional equity markets. Voyager's Crypto Interest Program offers interest rates of up to six percent, a significant premium to traditional savings accounts, especially with interest rates near zero.
Voyager's 14 Interest-Bearing Assets
Asset
Rate
Asset
Rate
Bitcoin
3.50%
TUSD
3.00%
Bitcoin Cash
2.00%
USDT
3.00%
Ethereum
2.00%
XRP *
2.00%
Litecoin
2.00%
XLM *
1.00%
Dash
3.00%
EOS *
2.00%
VGX
3.00%
ZRX *
2.00%
USDC
6.00%
OMG *
1.00%
Bold* denotes the five newly added assets to Voyager's Crypto Interest Program
"At Voyager Digital, our mission has always been customer-centric," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager Digital. "As people continue to turn to digital assets, particularly stablecoins, for safe havens in this time of uncertainty, we want to do whatever we can to protect their assets while maximizing value. That's why we continue to expand our Crypto Interest Program and make updates to our App, such as adding the recurring buy feature. We are committed to the best user experience amongst digital asset brokers."
Recurring Buys Feature
In May, Voyager customers will have the ability to set up recurring purchases of digital assets as a way to automate their investing and dollar-cost averaging. All assets purchased by customers through the recurring buys tool will also automatically earn interest.
For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone worldwide.
About Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. Contacts
Media:
Anthony Feldman / Raquel Cona
(347) 487-6194 / (212) 682-6300
afeldman@kcsa.com / rcona@kcsa.com
Investor Relations:
Phil Carlson / Scott Eckstein
(212) 896-1233 / (212) 896-1210
pcarlson@kcsa.com / seckstein@kcsa.com