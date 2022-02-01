Voyager Digital, Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.)

Voyager Digital, Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.)

 By Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

TSX: VOYG

OTCQX: VYGVF

FRA: UCD2

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) today announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in February 2022:

February 15th - Canaccord Genuity Digital Assets Symposium

February 22nd - Bernstein Crypto and Digital Currencies Fireside Chat

February 24th - Singular Emerging Growth & Value Alpha Leaders

For more information about investor events that Voyager will be participating in, please visit www.investvoyager.com/investorrelations/events.

About Voyager Digital Ltd. 

Publicly traded Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 75 different cryptocurrency assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12% annually on more than 35 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides cryptocurrency payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.

Michael Legg

Chief Communications Officer

(212) 547-8807

mlegg@investvoyager.com

Voyager Public Relations Team

pr@investvoyager.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-announces-participation-in-february-investor-events-301472552.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

