NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Digital Canada, Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR; OTCQB: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2), a public, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020, after market close on May 20, 2020. The Company will host a business update conference call the same day, including an overview of the Company's near-term milestones and growth strategy.
The conference call will be held on May 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM ET. To access the call, please dial (877) 375-4189 and provide conference ID 3269134. For international callers, please dial (973) 935-2046. The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed through the 'Investor Relations' page of the Company's website at https://www.investvoyager.com.
For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until June 3, 2020. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 3269134. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available on the 'Investor Relations' page of the Company's website.
About Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
