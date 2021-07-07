MIAMI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voyager Pacific Capital, a national real estate sponsor and operator, announced today the launch of their new $100 Million Multifamily Real Estate Investment Fund, Voyager Pacific High Yield Fund III ("Fund III"). Fund III will complement Voyager's Single-Family Real Estate Fund, Voyager Pacific Opportunity Fund II ("Fund II") by taking on larger and leveraged value-add projects. The goal of Fund III is to primarily purchase, acquire, re-invest, lease, add value, repair, or sell commercial real properties and consistently generate superior risk-adjusted returns over the long-term. The Fund's value-add real estate investments focus on repositioning undervalued assets that produce stable, predictable cash flow, revenue growth, expense control and present long-term capital appreciation.
Without the utilization of any credit facilities or asset specific debt, Fund II has generated a 16.42% IRR since inception until December 31, 2020. Since 2015, Fund II has distributed +$11 Million of profits to investors and has maintained and distributed a +10% unlevered annual cash dividend. With compelling market demographics and the availability of historically low-cost debt, Voyager Pacific High Yield Fund III provides investors a tax efficient, low risk, turnkey solution to cash flowing real estate opportunities.
"We've received very robust interest from both our long-term investors as well as new investors looking for additional diversification within their real estate portfolio. Fund II is coming off one of its best quarterly earnings ever; we're going to translate that success over to Fund III," said David Hardcastle, Managing Principal & CEO of Voyager Pacific Opportunity Fund II. "Our investors loved the idea of a more conventionally financed value-add multifamily fund complementing our unleveraged Fund II."
Voyager Pacific High Yield Fund III plans to invest more than $300 Million, including debt – targeting value-add, distressed, and special situation residential housing opportunities with an emphasis on well-located, transit-oriented, workforce housing in markets with favorable job growth and employment trends. Their goal is to unlock long-term value through identifying and capitalizing on differentiated real estate opportunities. Fund III has been accepting capital from new accredited investors as of June 1, 2021.
"I like to say that we can do good and do well," commented Philip Adler, Managing Principal & CEO of Voyager Pacific High Yield Fund III. "One of [Fund III]'s main focuses is to increase the availability of affordable housing in the communities we work in. At the same time, we've created a high-quality, stable cash flowing product that's successful in all economic scenarios."
About Voyager Pacific Capital
Voyager Pacific Capital is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm focusing on middle market, residential real estate investments. Voyager targets premium risk adjusted returns by efficiently and effectively deploying capital into highly fragmented secondary and tertiary markets. The Firm's cycle-tested investment strategy is designed to extract long-term value from underperforming assets, maximizing returns for investors. Through their two complimentary vehicles, Voyager Pacific Opportunity Fund II and Voyager Pacific High Yield Fund III, the firm pursues a disciplined process for acquiring, improving, and selling high-quality, cash flowing assets emphasizing capital appreciation, long term cash flow and risk management.
