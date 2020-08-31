DENVER, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. (Voyager), the world's first space-focused holding company, today announced that its subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. (Altius), was selected to participate in a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs to further develop in space servicing capabilities using its patented electropermanent magnet (EPM) technology.
Altius submitted proposals for the SBIR and STTR programs alongside notable partners such as Virginia Tech in order to not only explore the potential of its EPM technology but also to provide existing satellite and space launch companies with game-changing solutions that meet the needs of the growing space economy.
"We are incredibly proud of the hard work our team at Altius has done to get us to this point," said Jonathan Goff, CEO and founder of Altius Space Machines. "The industry is changing at a rapid rate and it's up to us to provide the innovative solutions that can help our customers accelerate both their businesses and the larger industry as a whole."
These recent wins build upon other EPM related NASA efforts and continue to demonstrate the broad range of EPM technology to in space servicing capabilities.
Most recent wins include:
- In Space Assembly (ISA) - Phase I STTR with JPL and partner, Virginia Tech: develop a universal interface that enables the in-space construction, maintenance and servicing of modular structures by a team of specialized robots. Altius will develop a universal interface using their patented EPM technology, referred to as the Experimental Swarm Construction Hardware EPM based Robotic (ESCHER) interface.
- Intra Vehicular Robotics (IVR) - Phase I SBIR with Ames: Altius will leverage its "DogTag" grapple fixture and develop passive robotic magnetic interface (IVR DogTags) that can be attached to various habitat structures and objects. Altius envisions using its patented EPM based gripper for interfacing with the IVR DogTags.
Previous wins:
- Dust Tolerant Tool Changer (DTTC) - SBIR Phase II: Altius is developing a robotic tool changer that Altius intends to leverage for the development of ESHER. This STTR will leverage analysis tools, and prototypes developed under the Dust Tolerant Toolchanger Phase II, but will be focused less on dust-tolerance, and more on adapting that concept for in-space robotic assembly applications.
- Cryo Coupler and Posable Hose - SBIR Phase II - completed and delivered prototypes to NASA Glenn in January 2020, the prototype demonstrate the concept of transferring cryogenic fluids between any two cryogenic stages/tankers/landers by reconnecting to lightly modified T 0 propellant quick disconnects. Our Cryo Coupler uses our EPMs to make a magnetic latch without needing to overcome any friction forces on initial capture allowing cryogenic refueling capabilities.
- MagTag Modular Interfaces for Palletized Subsystems and Satellites - SBIR Phase II: Altius is developing a magnetic plug-and-play interface for satellite servicing and in-space assembly that utilizes our EPM technology. The MagTag Phase II effort includes developing and flight-qualifying radiation tolerant and space ruggedized driver electronics for the EPMs.
"As Voyager continues to grow, so too do our portfolio companies. Altius is the first company we acquired and we couldn't be more excited as both companies generate such momentum," said Matthew Kuta, president and COO of Voyager. "Altius is making major waves in the industry and we can't wait to see how their innovations continue to move the needle forward for the space industry."
For more information on Voyager please visit: https://voyagerspaceholdings.com/
About Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.
Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any mission humans can conceive. By centralizing shared services functions at the parent company level, Voyager enables engineer founded and led subsidiaries to focus more on development of innovative products and services. The firm's first in industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by offering an alternative solution to traditional private capital models and replaces them with a longer-term approach as a provider of permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, with a Board of Directors that includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke, and the world's leading planetary Scientist, Dr. Alan Stern. To learn more about Voyager Space Holdings, Inc., please visit: http://voyagerspaceholdings.com/
About Altius Space Machines, Inc.
Altius is a space robotics and technology startup with expertise in orbital rendezvous and capture robotics, active debris removal, spacecraft mechanisms, assistive telerobotics, in-space propellant transfer, satellite servicing, on-orbit assembly and manufacturing, and heliogyro solar sails. To learn more about Altius Space Machines, Inc., please visit: http://www.altius-space.com/
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.