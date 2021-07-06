LAS VEGAS, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voyayge today announces the launch of its platform to connect travelers and travel enthusiasts worldwide. Through Voyayge, travel enthusiasts find an opportunity to monetize their unique knowledge by crafting custom itineraries for other travelers as travel designers. Travelers can specify their preferences, select the designer, and avoid the stress of planning.
"As a fellow traveler and a parent, myself, I have spent countless hours looking through dozens of travel sites, blogs, and social media to plan that one special trip," said Voyayge's Founder & CEO Vijay Kompella. "And although there are bespoke travel solutions available today, they are very expensive. That's why we built Voyayge to reverse this dynamic and make travel planning more accessible and affordable."
With Voyayge, travelers only handle the fun part of planning. All they will have to do is to create a trip design job specifying their ideal location, travel dates, accommodation preferences, favored activities, cuisines, and more. The selected designer runs off with this data and puts together a custom itinerary that can be tweaked through correspondence until satisfied, all at $25 per "trip day".
Voyayge, equips its travel designers with convenient tools to speed up the process. "When creating trips for my clients, one of my favorite features was to curate a 'bank' of my favorite sites and experiences. I can also directly link reservations, websites, menus, etc., for easy access when abroad," said Lauren Bebe, a travel designer on Voyayge.
Voyayge's vision is supported by prominent industry leaders, including Disney Parks Head of Partnership Marketing & Promotions Lynn Mulvihill, AppleTV+ Head of Planning & Operations Finance Rosalie Villapando, Gaming Analytics Inc. CEO Kiran Brahmandam, Penske Media Corp Finance and Planning Andrew Marshall, and Google Play Partnerships' Product Growth Consultant Tammy Taw.
Lynn Mulvihill, Disney Parks Head of Partnership Marketing & Promotions, was excited by the potential to transform travel planning for travelers worldwide. "To plan an amazing vacation and share those plans with friends is one of my joys in life. With Voyayge, not only am I a consumer of unique itineraries and curated experiences vetted by like-minded people, but I can design and monetize my experiences as a travel designer," she said.
Voyayge is now available for travelers and travel designers across the world. Sign up at http://www.voyayge.com.
Voyayge is the world's first and only platform that, through a managed marketplace, opens bespoke travel solutions for everyday people. We understand that your time is precious, and it is our mission to help you spend less time planning and more time doing the things you love. Founded in 2020, the company has an office in Nevada. To learn more, visit http://www.voyayge.com.
