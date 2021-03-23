BROOKFIELD, Wis., Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vrakas/blum Computer Consulting, Inc. (VBCC) is proud to announce our 15th consecutive year as the #1 Solution Provider of Sage 100 manufacturing software. We are humbled by this honor and will be celebrating this achievement with our clients and alliance partners that made this possible.
"Our strong consulting team, along with our reputation for being the leader in Sage manufacturing implementations, has once again helped us attain number one Sage Manufacturing Solution Provider status," says President Joe Jenders. "My team and I are very proud of this accomplishment and we thank all of our customers for being part of our success."
Sage 100 manufacturing software is currently known as Sage Operations Management, but more widely known as JobOps. This powerful software is a comprehensive solution for automating job management functions for manufacturing, distribution, and service organizations. Sage Operations Management works seamlessly with Sage 100 systems, providing small to mid-market companies with an integrated ERP solution that combines both operations and financial information into a single source.
Sage 100 manufacturing software is a real-time system that offers the following capabilities:
- Estimating & Quoting
- Sales & Work Orders
- Planning
- Scheduling
- Cost Tracking
"Vrakas/Blum has a talented consulting staff who have been trained and certified in Operations Management (JobOps). They had the top number of implementations and upgrades in 2020. Congratulations!" Cody Smith, Vice President of Sales.
About Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting
Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, Inc. specializes in providing software and technology solutions for manufacturing and distribution companies. Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, Inc. is the technology practice of Vrakas S.C. and includes CPAs and consultants with industry and technology expertise. The computer consulting team is made up of 11 technology experts providing solutions to software products and services, training, Sage 100 and Sage 100 Manufacturing support and programming. Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, Inc. develops and implements practical, real-world solutions to your computer and information-system infrastructure.
Media Contact
Kelly Bergmann, Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, 262-798-7628, kbergmann@v-bcc.com
SOURCE Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting