PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vranda is a bottom-up approach to ESG data and enterprise software solutions. This technology enables companies to aggregate ESG data into one system to simplify reporting and manage tasks associated with disclosure and workflows. It also functions as a business intelligence tool that helps firms monitor information to drive meaningful action.
vranda was founded in early 2021 by a team of former fintech and investment banking executives along with a former sustainability officer from a global top 20 company. This mix of talent and experience allows vranda to clearly link data and actions in the ESG realm with direct financial performance and outcomes for their clients.
vranda can act as a virtual Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) for companies that need to be more ESG-compliant for their customers, who are increasing their scrutiny of sustainability metrics due to pressure from rating agencies. This burden will only increase for both public and private companies over the coming years, taking up valuable resources which could be directed elsewhere.
For example, vranda's new clients within the food and beverage industry want to be able to leverage advanced software for ESG reporting without burdening their IT or Sustainability departments. They find that their current Excel-oriented focus has led to outdated reports and requires too much manual data entry. vranda's proprietary ESG wizard helps companies compile data in minutes and assists them with better managing their cost of capital and the additional operational risks associated with a new sustainability-focused corporate climate.
As vranda provides integration of a 360 degree nature around companies' ESG data that involves all stakeholders, it empowers clients with better access to accurate, reliable and near real-time internal ESG metrics globally. These data-driven insights give companies the ability to make better operational and strategic decisions
Financial modeling and scenario analysis are part of this package. These tools provide a direct, quantifiable link between ESG efforts and their financial impact on the company. Simply put, the risk of not knowing and acting on this data is too high in today's business environment. Contact us now to find out how we can help enable change!
