CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VRG Components, an independent distributor of electronic components, announced today that it has been awarded the prestigious AS9120B certification from Advantage International Registrar, Inc.
The AS9120 Rev B Standard is specifically for distributors of aerospace industry hardware and materials. It was created by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and published by Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). This Standard is based on ISO 9001 and AS9100 international standards for quality management system requirements for aviation, space, and defense distributors.
The AS9120B certification attests that VRG Components also meets requirements beyond those specified in the previous revision AS9120A, such as risk-based thinking, process-based thinking (PDCA), change management, organizational knowledge, product safety, counterfeit parts prevention, awareness, and obsolescence.
The extensive AS9120B quality management system implementation and certification process started in 2020 after the company successfully earned their ISO 9001:2015 certification. With a wealth of experience in automation and manufacturing, Quality Assurance Manager and certified ISO auditor, Michael Robertson led the initiative with management team leaders as they aligned the company's processes and procedures with the standard.
CEO Verena Martin stated, "We are honored to receive this certification from Advantage International Registrar, Inc. Earning this important certification required a great deal of hard work and commitment at every level of our organization. It is yet another demonstration of our commitment to ensuring the highest quality services to our customers, specifically those in Aviation, Space, and Defense."
Companies who earn AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certifications must maintain the standards appropriate to keeping them and are subject to regularly scheduled audits by third party certification bodies.
The VRG Components organization was presented with their certificate on February 17, 2021.
ABOUT VRG COMPONENTS
As an independent distributor of electronic components, VRG Components supplies hard-to-find, high quality electronic components enabling customers to bridge supply gaps, reduce costs, manage inventory, and speed time to market.
VRG Components has established an extensive, reliable, global electronic components distribution network which complements their clients' existing supply channels. The company's multi-lingual purchasing team sources components worldwide 24 hours a day to secure hard-to-find, long lead time, and obsolete parts.
Customers around the world turn to VRG Components to keep their supply chains intact, reduce carrying costs, minimize the effects of price increases or shortages, and achieve accuracy in cost planning.
