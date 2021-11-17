AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Restaurant Marketing and Delivery Association (RMDA) announced today its partnership with VROMO, a dedicated restaurant delivery software, to give restaurants the ability to better manage delivery operations.
The VROMO system offers route optimization, branded delivery tracking and restaurant messaging as a standard, to ensure an exceptional delivery experience for customers. The system automates the management and alerts for orders and will leverage the 500+ RMDA members to facilitate overflow delivery capability in peak times, which will also expand delivery zones.
"The food journey comes down to customer communication and delivery is the critical point of satisfaction," said Andrew Simmons, president of The RMDA. "VROMO and RMDA can help restaurants expand to more distant delivery areas not covered by the in-house team creating new revenue opportunities in a highly competitive market."
VROMO helps restaurants to manage deliveries, thus enabling restaurants to retain control of the customer experience. As well as seeing real-time tracking of their food orders, customers can also receive offers and promotions directly as part of a restaurant's customer retention and incentive strategies. RMDA continues to expand its portfolio of member offerings to ensure business practices keep them ahead of the competition.
"VROMO is designed to help restaurants meet their customers' high expectations when it comes to food delivery, and do so in the most efficient manner possible. We are delighted to partner with RMDA and bring our solution to many more restaurant brands across the US," says Brian Hickey, CEO, VROMO.
An additional feature of the VROMO system will allow restaurants to dispatch a courier, during times of peak demand in existing trade areas to help them maintain strong service levels and provide positive guest experiences.
Features at a glance:
- The VROMO Driver app, on iOS and Android, allows a seamless connection between you and your team. Drivers download the app to receive job offers, instructions and updates on the progress of jobs.
- Restaurant teams and their drivers will have the option to chat with each other in real time on each individual order.
- Track live progress from a bird's eye view of your whole fleet and make real-time decisions. The VROMO Driver app continuously sends location updates to the VROMO admin portal.
- Send live tracking links via SMS so that customers can track the drivers to their doors. No more anxious phone calls and more happy repeat customers.
About The RMDA
The RMDA is comprised of 550 members across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the UK. Together, we represent a staggering $500 MILLION in revenue, equal to that of BiteSquad/Waitr
About VROMO
VROMO provides industry-leading delivery management software and counts some of the worlds biggest Restaurant Brands, Delivery Service Providers and POS companies as partners. Designed specifically for the restaurant sector, VROMO automates the entire delivery process helping partners to achieve speed, cost efficiency and exceptional customer experience throughout their delivery solution.
Media Contact
Neasa O'Brien, VROMO, +353 834584283, neasa@vromo.io
Valerie Gritton, P-O-P Content & Communications, 5022164670, valeriegritton@gmail.com
SOURCE VROMO