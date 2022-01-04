NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Vision 360" goes beyond the limits of traditional enterprise resource planning software with an intuitive and user-friendly offering that puts all of your company's data metrics right at your fingertips.
The CEO of Vision Software Industries and creator of Vision 360, Robert Gargiulo, credits his innovations to his 24 years in the industry which drove him to find solutions to the most perplexing business issues that even the most robust ERP platforms fail to address.
"Software spending will top four trillion this year, but there's been little to no innovation in our industry, until now. I've designed Vision 360 to answer the questions business owners have been asking for decades but no one has been able to adequately answer, such as, 'where do our jobs stand,' and 'how is my business doing at this very moment?'" says Gargiulo. "And now you can have access to this critical information without having to bring on additional admin staff."
Unlike current ERP offerings which have been labeled "cumbersome and confusing" and often deliver "disjointed data metrics," Vision 360 stitches together all pertinent company data (using a proprietary algorithm), turning company projects into "living, breathing entities" that can be monitored in real-time as they either "thrive or decay based on the health of a company's daily operations."
"Our system is packed with features that every business owner needs, such as our 'X-Ray Vision' element which sounds the alarm when a project is heading in the wrong direction," states Gargiulo. "Project managers are instantly alerted so they can avoid hemorrhaging dollars and man hours."
Current users of Vision 360 are raving about the "game changing" nature of the system. Some have claimed that it helped their companies "significantly increase their bottom line" by drastically slashing their overhead, complete jobs on schedule, minimize the need for overtime hours, and detect and correct major operational issues before they created irreparable damage.
"Up until now, companies have been forced to move forward blindly, having no way to determine how well they're doing until their numbers are tallied at the end of their tax year, for some, while others use antiquated costing analysis provided by sub-par systems which only provide a limited picture, at best," states Gargiulo. "But with Vision 360, you can finally know the TRUE financial health of your company, at any given moment, while enjoying complete privacy and control over your financial data."
The Nine Core Features of Vision 360:
- Algorithmic-Driven Estimator – Vision 360's estimation feature delivers precision accuracy and speed while applying current company metrics to your estimates, ensuring that your projects are built to win from day #1
- 360° View of Labor & Material Costs Along with Job Status – Allows you the ability to manage all of your projects with ease
- AIA Data Generator – Vision 360 delivers pinpoint accuracy for your AIA documents while freeing up company time and resources
- Intuitive Scheduling System – Our proprietary feature identifies changes in milestones and project completion dates (with the option to immediately alert vendors and clients), allowing you the ability to address any and all issues before they turn into problems
- Automatic Gant Chart Creation – Frees up staff time while eliminating the need for other chart-creation software products
- Prognostic Job Costing - Enjoy up-to-the-minute "health metrics" such as job tracking, progress & material status reports, job-specific P&L's, and "X-Ray Vision" obstacle alarms
- Real-Time Profitability Analysis – Monitor current, past and future job profitability with the ease of a few keystrokes
- Dynamic File-Share Option – Vision 360 links up with Box.com to create a dynamic file sharing system which automatically creates file folders (based on jobs and clients), auto-saves company documents in their respective folders, and puts access to all pertinent documents right at your fingertips
- Effortless Setup Process – Enjoy a seamless transition to our platform, so you can start using Vision 360's key features on day #1, no contract required
Many business owners claim that the act of transitioning to a new software platform is a burdensome experience which creates "staff misery and dissension," often due to the training process infamously taking months (and possibly years) before companies are running smoothly, if at all.
Vision 360's "effortless setup process" is purported to drastically reduce staff training time while making the transition "seamless" for companies of all sizes.
"As a business owner, I know how challenging it can be to pivot your operations and embrace a new enterprise system. So our setup process is designed to have you up and running on our platform at lighting speed," affirms Gargiulo.
He continues, "Vision 360 will not only be the easiest and most intuitive piece of software you've ever used, but every aspect of your business, from your estimates to your accounts receivable, will be visible on your dashboard, putting the most important aspects of your business on autopilot and giving you a clear vision of your company's future."
"We are so confident that you will love our system that no contract is required to get started. Just start using Vision 360, and enjoy the new level of control you'll have over every aspect of your business."
You can visit the VSI website (http://www.vision360app.com) to watch a live video demo of what Vision 360 can do for your elevator business.
About Vision Software Industries
Vision Software Industries is changing how elevator companies navigate their world with their premiere offering, "Vision 360" - a comprehensive business management tool which puts every facet of your business (from operations to financials) right at your fingertips. Learn more at http://www.vision360app.com
