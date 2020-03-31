CHICAGO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® Electronics North America announced the launch of its "Learn Through This" campaign, utilizing its VTech and LeapFrog® brands to support teachers and parents with the tools they need to keep kids busy, learning and active while at home. As a company grounded in learning and discovery, VTech and LeapFrog are offering comprehensive resources including free content such as articles, printable activity books and educational activities curated by its team of learning experts; an extended free trial of its interactive learning program, LeapFrog Academy, and recommendations for products that deliver key learning and developmental activities such as reading, writing and role-play. In addition, VTech Electronics North America is working with AdoptAClassroom.org to support the teachers and educators who are going above and beyond to make distance learning a success for their students and communities.
"We recognize the unique challenges that parents, teachers and children are facing during this unprecedented time," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "We want to do everything we can to support those who are home with their families and believe our VTech and LeapFrog resources can help them succeed with the perfect balance of education and fun to help us all 'Learn Through This.'"
AdoptAClassroom.org Donation
As schools remain closed, many parents are getting a fuller picture of the important role teachers play and the scope of their responsibilities. To support educators faced with the challenge of recreating the classroom from home, VTech Electronics North America has pledged to match all donations, dollar-for-dollar, made between March 31 and April 3, to AdoptAClassroom.org's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund, up to $50,000. The fund will be disbursed to high-needs teachers and schools impacted by COVID-19. AdoptAClassroom.org is working directly with educators, schools and vendor partners to identify their needs and get tools in the hands of students to make sure the learning doesn't stop.
"We are so grateful for VTech's generous donation to our Disaster Relief Fund in support of our nation's teachers and schools impacted by COVID-19," said Ann Pifer, Executive Director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "It is partners such as VTech, particularly in these challenging times, that enable us to support more teachers and ultimately equip more of our underserved children with the tools they desperately need to continue learning from their homes."
Learning Path
LeapFrog's Learning Path is an online portal that features free resources to keep children learning at home. Parents can find valuable advice from LeapFrog's learning experts on a variety of topics, such as preparing kids with 21st century skills and learning to read. In addition, the Learning Path provides a suggested daily schedule, a curated list of educational websites and free printable activity books to help parents maximize the time their child is home and keep them engaged.
Product Recommendations
From learning toys to products that promote active play, VTech and LeapFrog offer toys that enrich children's development and make learning fun. To help parents find the right toys to meet each child's different needs, VTech and LeapFrog will be sharing video walkthroughs on their YouTube channels of toys in a variety of categories. Whether a parent is looking for a role-play toy for their child that loves pretending to be a chef, a desk to practice writing skills or an interactive learning system to get kids excited about reading, VTech and LeapFrog are offering individual lists of toy recommendations to make it easy for parents to find products to keep their child engaged and learning.
LeapFrog Academy
LeapFrog Academy is an interactive learning program for children 3-6 years old that guides them on more than 1,500 fun Learning Adventures they can play on a variety of devices. Learning Adventures prepare kids for the classroom with a preschool through first grade curriculum that includes activities in fundamental subjects such as math, reading and science along with problem solving, creativity and social-emotional skills. To help parents enhance learning at home, starting April 3, LeapFrog will be offering an extended free trial, from one month to two months, as well as reducing the cost of 6-month and 12-month plans to $24.99 and $39.99, respectively.
VTech and LeapFrog invite parents and educators to use #LearnThroughThis and visit www.learnthroughthis.com for more information on how we can all come together to "Learn Through This."
About VTech®
VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.
VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.
For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.
About LeapFrog®
LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.
About AdoptAClassroom.org
We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.
