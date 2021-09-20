NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), a global, fully integrated, end-to-end commerce solution provider with native marketplace and order management system (OMS) capabilities, announced a multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, to create a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) solution that gives large enterprises—particularly global consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands—the ability to quickly and easily launch e-commerce sites and experiences to sell directly to consumers. The agreement will enable VTEX to extend its presence in the global digital commerce segment by using AWS technologies and leveraging AWS's sales channels to build innovative, customer-centric capabilities for CPG companies.
The new DTC Launchpad solution, powered by VTEX on AWS, will combine AWS machine learning services, including Amazon Forecast and Amazon Personalize, and VTEX e-commerce, marketplace, and order management capabilities with logistics and distribution operations provided through Amazon's global Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) to create an end-to-end DTC solution. MCF gives companies access to a world-class fulfillment network, operational expertise, and fast delivery for all orders—wherever they are placed. In this model, CPG companies can send products they sell through various channels, including their own DTC e-commerce sites, to Amazon fulfillment centers, where Amazon will then pick, pack, and ship those products to customers with fast delivery speeds. DTC Launchpad, which is available globally, will also integrate with Amazon Pay in the 16 countries where Amazon Pay is available to facilitate payment and purchases with registration-free checkout. As part of the collaboration agreement, AWS is able to sell DTC Launchpad to customers worldwide.
"VTEX's mission is to help our customers do business anywhere, and leveraging AWS is fundamental to enabling us to do so. By extending and deepening our relationship with AWS to include Amazon's expertise in global fulfillment and payment services, we'll be able to transform our 20 years of experience in Latin America—the world's most complex retail environment—into a true knowledge-as-a-service solution," said Mariano Gomide, VTEX founder and co-CEO. "We already have a highly reliable transactional platform, and now we'll use advanced services like machine learning to build algorithms that can capture front-end interactions and anticipate potential issues on the client side. AWS's deep portfolio of cloud services, as well as its global infrastructure, give us the ability to create innovative new offerings with the proven security and scalability our customers rely on to grow their direct-to-consumer businesses."
"AWS has a long track record of helping the world's leading enterprises accelerate their digital transformations to meet the changing needs of their customers," said Greg Pearson, Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Sales, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "By leveraging AWS's unparalleled portfolio of services and Amazon's fulfillment expertise, global CPG brands can easily launch and scale direct-to-consumer digital commerce experiences that that drive brand loyalty, collect insights, and allow for rapid experimentation and innovation."
Enterprise Brands Succeeding with VTEX
In 2020, Motorola launched 39 Motorola websites throughout the year as part of a unified strategy that has been growing revenue from digital commerce and boosting conversion rates by 25%, while reducing delivery times by 30% in Europe. By collaborating with VTEX, Motorola brought to life a global digital vision, including unifying B2C and B2B channels, enhancing the website and checkout experiences, and improving merchandising capabilities. Motorola successfully launched 11 websites in a two-week timeframe, taking advantage of a single and reliable commerce infrastructure from VTEX built on top of AWS services.
Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world's largest brewer with 500+ brands sold in more than 100 countries, chose VTEX to help power its global marketplace and point-of-sale (POS) functionality running on AWS, facilitating contactless ordering and delivery in multiple markets across the globe, starting in Central and South America. To address its customers' changing needs due to the pandemic, AB InBev looked to VTEX to quickly and cost-effectively implement a B2B2C marketplace strategy, supported by VTEX's advanced pricing engine and multi-currency, multi-language, and multi-site capabilities.
"For major brands, having a DTC strategy is key to building long-term customer relationships, a trend that is transforming the consumer packaged goods industry. At VTEX, our goal is to guide our brand customers while they plan, build, launch, operate, and grow successful online businesses," said Amit Shah, chief strategy officer & U.S. general manager at VTEX. "Now, leading, emerging, and global brands can purchase the global VTEX commerce services directly from AWS and benefit from the global reach of AWS, Amazon, and VTEX."
About VTEX
VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and features. We are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries, who rely on VTEX to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.*
*Figures as of FY ended on Dec. 31st, 2020
Media Contact
Kiley Ribordy, Walker Sands for VTEX, 312-267-0064, vtex@walkersands.com
SOURCE VTEX