NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VTEX, the world's fastest-growing* commerce platform with native marketplace and order management capabilities, announced today that together with Pivotree Inc. (TSXV:PVT), a leader in frictionless commerce solutions, has been chosen by CAE, a global high-technology leader in training and operational support, to power new B2B marketplaces.
In an effort to support the company's digital transformation initiative, CAE wanted to make its customer experience more seamless and intuitive for its customers across all three business units: Civil Aviation, Defense & Security and Healthcare. To achieve this, CAE partnered with VTEX and Pivotree to launch B2B marketplaces, which will aim to streamline and facilitate maintenance and operations lifecycles for CAE's training products and solutions as well as accelerate its strategy to make digital training services available online.
CAE chose to partner with VTEX for its robust marketplace capabilities and support for selling digital goods and services, as well as its training material subscriptions. VTEX's single platform for commerce, marketplace and order management also made it an attractive option for CAE.
Pivotree brings over two decades of experience as a leading services provider for enterprise ecommerce platforms, including a large portfolio of successful platform implementation and digital transformation projects. Its focus on delivering frictionless commerce experiences has guided Pivotree's prioritization of implementing modern omnichannel solutions like that of VTEX.
"VTEX and Pivotree were an easy choice for us to partner with on our digital transformation initiative," said Arnaud Van de Voorde, Vice President, Global Digital Strategy at CAE. "We're looking to make the experience more seamless overall for our global customers, and VTEX will help us do that with its streamlined, comprehensive platform coupled with Pivotree's extensive expertise in delivering remarkable experiences to the end-users."
CAE plans to launch multiple sites responding to specific market needs globally over the upcoming quarters and estimates that over 5,000 customers will be enabled to use the platform initially.
"The marketplace model is becoming a go-to-market strategy for many large enterprises now," said Amit Shah, Chief Strategy Officer and U.S. General Manager at VTEX. "We're excited to have the opportunity to work with CAE and support them in creating a best-in-class digital customer experience."
*IDC Worldwide Digital Commerce 2019 Market Share report, published in June 2020, indicates that VTEX is the fastest growing ecommerce platform globally.
About VTEX
VTEX is the first and only global, fully integrated, end-to-end commerce solution with native marketplace and OMS capabilities. We help companies in retail, manufacturing, wholesale, grocery, consumer packaged goods and other verticals to sell more, operate more efficiently, scale seamlessly and deliver remarkable customer experience. Our modern microservices-based architecture and our powerful business and developer tools allow VTEX to future-proof our customers' businesses and free them from software updates. Major brands including Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black & Decker, AB InBev and Nestlé, plus 3,500 active customers in 45 countries, trust VTEX to accelerate and transform their commerce. Visit http://www.vtex.com to learn more.
About Pivotree
Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.
About CAE
CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in Civil Aviation, Defence & Security, and Healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. http://www.cae.com
