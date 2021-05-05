NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VTEX, the world's fastest-growing* commerce platform with native marketplace and order management capabilities, announced today it has been selected by Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to play a key role in powering the global appliance company's digital commerce strategy.
Whirlpool Corporation, which markets kitchen and laundry appliances in nearly every country on earth, signed a global enterprise agreement with VTEX and will use the platform to standardize the technology powering its online sales. The global agreement greatly expands VTEX's ongoing work with Whirlpool Corporation in Latin America and Europe. Whirlpool recently launched a website in Italy and is expanding its European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) presence.
"As the pandemic continues, consumer habits and demands have evolved rapidly," said Matthew Meier, vice president of global technology value streams at Whirlpool Corporation. "The flexibility and scalability of VTEX has allowed us to find great success with online business models across different geographies, and will play a pivotal role in enabling Whirlpool Corporation's digital commerce strategies across the globe."
VTEX also supports Whirlpool Corporation's Brazilian KitchenAid site, which has generated immense success for the brand. The work VTEX has done with Whirlpool Corporation in Brazil and other Latin American markets led to the global enterprise agreement.
"We're excited to help Whirlpool tap into new markets, innovate the shopping experience, and scale and adapt their digital commerce as the world continues to change," said Amit Shah, U.S. general manager and chief strategy officer at VTEX. "Helping brands unleash revenue potential with a collaborative commerce platform is what we do."
About VTEX
VTEX is a global, fully integrated, end-to-end commerce solution with native marketplace and OMS capabilities. We help companies in retail, manufacturing, wholesale, grocery, consumer packaged goods and other verticals to sell more, operate more efficiently, scale seamlessly and deliver remarkable customer experience. Our modern microservices-based architecture and our powerful business and developer tools allow VTEX to future-proof our customers' businesses and free them from software updates. Major brands including Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black & Decker, AB InBev and Nestlé, plus 2,500 active customers in 32 countries, trust VTEX to accelerate and transform their commerce. Visit http://www.vtex.com to learn more.
About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2020. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.
