NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in this year's Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce report.
This marks the second year in a row that VTEX has been named a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant, building upon the accelerated global momentum VTEX garnered during a banner year marked by three acquisitions and an IPO.
"We are pleased to again be recognized as a Visionary in the digital commerce industry by Gartner, an important authority in our field. This milestone is a result of our team's unparalleled commitment in guiding enterprises to drive digital commerce transformation and build modern and customized experiences for their consumers," said Mariano Gomide de Faria, founder and co-CEO at VTEX. "On the heels of our recent IPO, this recognition proves for enterprise brands that VTEX has a unique, composable and complete platform offering, which includes native marketplace technology, Order Management System - OMS and a strongly connected digital commerce ecosystem."
Gartner named VTEX as a Visionary in its Magic Quadrant for digital commerce providers, published in August 31, 2021. According to Gartner, "By 2023, prices for B2C digital commerce platforms will be 30% less than in 2019, due to feature commoditization and "headless" implementations." They further say, "Gartner defines the digital commerce platform as the core technology that enables customers to purchase goods and services through an interactive and self-service experience. The platform provides necessary information for customers to make their buying decisions, and uses rules and data to present fully priced orders for payment."
For a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce report, click here (https://vtex.com/us-en/resources/2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-digital-commerce), or for more information about VTEX, its commerce and marketplace capabilities, and its work with some of the world's largest brands, please visit http://www.vtex.com.
About VTEX
VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and features. We are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries, who rely on VTEX to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.*
*Figures as of FY ended on Dec. 31st, 2020
