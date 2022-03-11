LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's never been more essential for business leaders to offer cybersecurity training for all employees to best protect businesses, staff, and customers. With this timely need to keep your company secure in the forefront, Vubiz has expanded its online offerings to include an extensive and comprehensive series on cybersecurity training.
"This new series helps organizations reverse current trends in cyber security breaches and helps protect companies and individuals," explains Vubiz President James Rapino. "The business decision has become an urgent one."
Our cybersecurity training covers a broad range of all the various threats and vulnerabilities including phishing, ransomware attacks, and password & identity theft. It is vital for an organization to train its employees in password, email, and general IT security.
A company has to train everyone as if one employee lacks the right knowledge about cybersecurity it can cause massive damage to the organization – with cybersecurity you're only as strong as your weakest link. Vubiz offers the following Cybersecurity training.
