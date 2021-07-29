LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vubiz is thrilled to be named to the esteemed Training Industry's Watch List for 2021 for the second year in a row. Every year, Training Industry, as a trusted leader in learning information in the industry, compiles lists based on a thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience, and expertise of online learning library providers.
Vubiz made the Training Industry Watch List, which recognizes companies with emerging or unique strengths and capabilities. Vubiz has a unique and large catalog of on-demand content for corporate and individual learning and development. Vubiz has been recognized for our in-depth and high quality elearning courses and unique and modern design.
Training Industry continuously monitors the training marketplace looking for the best providers of online learning libraries that offer a breadth of capabilities and services. Their annual list is designed to help organizations in their search for the right training partners.
The selection of this year's Learning Library Companies List was based on the following criteria:
Breadth and quality of courses and content.
Quality of features and capabilities.
Industry visibility, innovation and impact.
Strength of clients and geographic reach.
Company size and growth potential.
"We are proud to be recognized by Training Industry again this year – our quality and unique strengths mean everything to us and our customers," said President James Rapino. "We are committed to emerging technologies and offering the most modern, interactive experience for our online learners."
