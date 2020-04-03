ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology, announced the successful use of Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses for telehealth in Thailand, specifically in the care of COVID-19 patients.
Thailand-based Tely360 (tely360.com), a software integration partner of Vuzix, presented their solution to Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute at the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University in Thailand. The institute has come to an agreement with Tely360 regarding the use of their Ambulance 3rd Eye module in support of efforts to care for COVID-19 patients. The institute is one of the main sites in Thailand used for the quarantine of COVID-19 patients.
Tely360's Ambulance 3rd Eye module, used with the Vuzix Blade, aids in the communication between healthcare personnel working in a negative pressure room and physicians outside the room. This system allows the physicians to see and hear what is going on with the patient in the other room in real time. As such, the physicians are able to provide appropriate and timely directions.
"Use of the Vuzix Blade not only enhances efficiency in patient care, but also mitigates risks to personnel by reducing the number of staff in close proximity to the patient," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.
