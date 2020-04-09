ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
As part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability. With proven expertise in commercially deployed solutions, program members include hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design and manufacturing companies, as well as those offering end-to-end smart city solutions.
"The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a central hub for Smart Cities solution providers, and we are excited to work with Vuzix to enable the use of smart glasses across various industries and verticals," said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
"We are delighted to join this highly regarded and visible Qualcomm Technologies program," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "Program membership can help facilitate joint business opportunities with other member companies, as well as provide priority access to comarketing opportunities to help build awareness of the advances made possible through these collaborations."
