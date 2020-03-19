ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, together with Librestream, will be offering free access to Librestream's secure remote expert assistance software consisting of their Onsight augmented reality platform. Today they announced that Librestream's Onsight Connect remote expert software will be provided to qualified new customers at no charge for a limited period to the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses customers to help companies facing business continuity and worker safety challenges related to COVID-19.
The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses are certified as part of the Onsight Optimized™ program. Using Onsight Connect, frontline workers can see live or recorded video, pictures, and onscreen mark-ups on the M400 display. Remote collaborators can also remotely view live content, share and remotely control the Vuzix M400 camera, adjusting lighting, zoom, and capturing HD or thermal images, providing teams with real-time data and knowledge assets.
"We felt it was important to provide a free offer to help companies that urgently need to overcome the distance barrier in light of the coronavirus. In some regions, we've seen usage of our Onsight platform increase over 700% and we recognize that companies need to replace travel with virtual collaboration. As an Onsight Optimized solution, the Vuzix Smart Glasses provide an excellent industrial hands-free option for enterprises," shared Charlie Neagoy, VP Business Development at Librestream.
"We are pleased to partner with Librestream in bringing this hands-free remote expert experience to companies facing immediate operational challenges. The combined solution of Onsight Connect with the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses is a robust voice driven application that has been optimized for enterprise customers," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.
Librestream will for a limited time provide its Onsight Connect remote expert package to qualified organizations, subject to a 20-user license cap, who are new to this capability. The package includes pre-configured Onsight Connect remote expert software and materials to get up and running within 24 hours. To initiate the qualification, organizations must fill out their information online and agree to provide feedback. There is no commitment to purchase of any kind.
Vuzix and Librestream will also be offering ongoing training webinars to help new users get up and running quickly. You can view a schedule of the upcoming webinars on the Vuzix website, which will be updated frequently.
Last week, the two companies announced an integrated hands-free thermal imaging solution for frontline workers to monitor body temperatures from a safe distance. This new offer enables a broad range of worker safety-focused use cases that range from remote inspections of critical equipment and diagnostic assessments to telemedicine consults. Given the nature of these challenging field environments, security, data privacy and low bandwidth optimization are all critical requirements that are included in this solution.
About Vuzix Corporation
Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 150 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.
About Librestream
Librestream empowers workers to rapidly diagnose, inspect, and maintain assets anywhere in the world. The Onsight augmented reality platform is built for enterprise and frontline workers to collaborate virtually and access content from the world's toughest environments. Installed in over 120 countries, Onsight delivers measurable business outcomes including accelerated diagnostics, increased asset availability, and improved productivity. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to our business relationship with Librestream, current and future business with them, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.
