ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced hands-free voice support for Skype for Business, Zoom and Zoom for Healthcare, the latter a HIPAA/PIPEDA-compliant conferencing application, for the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses. The latest update to the Vuzix M400 OS and updates to the Vuzix' Zoom connector application enable users to use voice to navigate and access these applications, enter passwords and join meetings, all while operating the M400 hands-free.
"The feedback from the healthcare community was for increased hands-free operations and we're pleased to report that we have added additional functionality for our Skype for Business, Zoom and Zoom for Healthcare customers that will allow them to leverage their voice and the voice recognition engine of the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to deliver hands-free operations to users in the field," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.
"Business growth in the current quarter at Vuzix thus far continues strong and has not slowed down, partially driven by the need for solutions that address COVID-19 related challenges," Mr. Travers continued. "On the healthcare front, access to facilities such as hospitals and senior care homes that need remote eyes for doctors, care providers, repair persons, and medical equipment support has become very restricted. On the enterprise side, customers are accelerating adoption and deployment of our smart glasses in lieu of flying engineers onsite to support technician training, manufacturing operations or resident technical staff. Most industry experts feel this demand surge will continue for some time, perhaps years, while the world manages through this crisis. Smart glasses, such as the M400, especially when they can be used hands-free, are excellent tools for this new reality."
About Vuzix Corporation
Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 157 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.
