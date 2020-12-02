­­Vuzix Receives Follow-on Smart Glasses Orders from Pixee Medical to Support European Commercialization of their Augmented Reality Smart Glasses Solution for Orthopedic Surgery

- Surgeons complete 40th AR Knee+ Total Knee Replacement Surgery guided by the Pixee Medical augmented reality navigation system and Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses - Pixee Medical to seek FDA 510k clearance in early 2021 to expand into US markets