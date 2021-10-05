ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vWise, Inc. (vWise), a leading provider of technology solutions for the retirement industry, today announced its partnership with ProNvest, a leading provider of customized managed account services, to offer a hands-on, engagement-focused managed account platform. Providers using vWise will be given the opportunity to offer ProNvest's managed account program and the vWise Experience Platform to participants under their recordkeeping umbrella.
"ProNvest has a proven service and is an excellent addition to our platform," said David Ferrigno, CEO of vWise. "Their full-service managed account solutions fit well with our goal to optimize outcomes through personalization. Enabling ProNvest to deliver the right experience at the right time with participants at any stage to drive adoption of this service is great for everyone – advisors, participants, plan sponsors and recordkeepers."
In addition to providing money management services, ProNvest provides full participant support, including access to retirement plan counselors and a suite of planning and gap analysis tools. ProNvest also acts as a referral partner, unlocking access to outside assets and helping advisors grow their business organically.
"At ProNvest, we are dedicated to helping recordkeepers and their advisors service and sell retirement plans, and our partnership with vWise is another way we are fulfilling that mission," said Stephen Johnson, Executive Vice President at ProNvest. "The work that vWise is doing with its clients around building trusted relationships with participants and using data to drive better outcomes is synergistic with ProNvest's mission, making this an ideal partnership."
About vWise
vWise optimizes investor outcomes through interactive, data-enabled personalized experiences that drive informed decision making. Utilizing the way today's investors consume content, the vWise Experience Platform enables asset managers and financial service providers to efficiently deliver personalized digital experiences to complement existing sales and marketing efforts. For more information, visit vWise at http://www.vWise.com.
About ProNvest
ProNvest is an industry-leading managed account solution helping defined-contribution plan participants with professional account management and custom retirement planning. ProNvest matches innovative technology with money management to make investing intuitive for long-term investors. Partnering with plan providers and advisors across the country, ProNvest works to provide comprehensive retirement planning solutions, advice, and managed account services to plan participants. For more information about ProNvest, please visit http://www.pronvest.com.
