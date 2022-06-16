BPO company VXI Global Solutions received the minority business enterprise certification from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), for the sixth consecutive year.
LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VXI Global Solutions, a leading provider of Business Process Outsourcing ("BPO") services to businesses around the world, received the minority business enterprise certification from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), for the sixth consecutive year.
NMSDC serves as a growth engine for certified minority businesses and enables members to advance economic equity and create connections between minority business enterprises (MBEs) and corporations, the public sector, and other MBEs to help them benefit from each other, stoke entrepreneurship, and grow wealth for systemically excluded communities.
As an NMSDC member since 2017, VXI is one of the largest private, women, and minority-owned and certified businesses in the United States and is looking for more ways to expand its diversity and inclusion efforts.
"VXI has always been proud of our affiliation with NMSDC," said Eva Wang, VXI Global Solutions' co-founder and co-CEO. "We are delighted to be part of an organization that provides inclusive opportunities for minorities and underrepresented communities worldwide. VXI comes from the same roots, and we understand that enabling equity and inclusion for all is the right thing to do."
"As NMSDC celebrates its 50th anniversary, we continue to focus on advocating for, certifying, developing, and connecting MBEs, so they can scale and do business with corporate America," said Ying McGuire, CEO and President of NMSDC. "It is an honor to work with companies like VXI to advance our MBE growth engine. Together with our members and partners, we aim to achieve $1 trillion in annual certified MBE revenue to help close the generational wealth gap in the United States."
About VXI Global Solutions
VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in more than 42 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation & process excellence to the world's most respected brands.
VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital, one of the fastest-growing, privately-held business services organizations in the United States, and one of the few US-based customer-care organizations in China.
For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.
About the NMSDC
Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It's about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities.
For more information, visit http://www.nmsdc.org.
