GUATEMALA CITY, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VXI Global Solutions, LLC., a leader in customer experience (CX) management, donated $2,500.00 to Casa Hogar Nuestra Señora de la Piedad as part of the organization's ongoing mission to care for neglected children in the region.
VXI was able to raise the said amount from donations across its Guatemala site, which will be used for the repair of the children's garden area for external activities as well as for food, clothing, education, medical, and psychological services.
"Our success depends on the aid of Guatemalans like you who support us, and with this, we hope to continue moving forward and be able to support more children," Director for Casa Hogar Nuestra Señora de la Piedad Maria Fernanda Rodriguez said. "We have just recently relocated here and have started to look for help in our community and companies in the country for assistance but we have not found anyone yet until VXI. We and the children feel very blessed and we thank VXI for this generous contribution."
"The repair of the external activity area means a lot to the children," VXI Marketing Manager Enrique Hernandez said. "We believe that this gift will allow them to play, exercise, and do outdoor activities in their newly-restored garden."
"We thank Casa Hogar Nuestra Señora de la Piedad for receiving us, and we hope that this project motivates other communities to help. VXI is honored to have helped add value to the children's lives and their home in our own way."
Aside from the financial donation, VXI was also able to provide a moment of enjoyment to the children through conversation and refreshments.
About VXI Global Solutions
VXI is a customer experience company, passionate about designing solutions that augment its clients' business processes to deliver higher revenue, greater profitability, and happier customers. Founded in 1998, the company has 35,000 employees across 43 locations in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. VXI offers omnichannel customer care and growth services using technology and tools, including purpose-built productivity-enhancing applications that drive higher sales conversion, CSAT, and related key metrics for its clients. Known for its transformation mindset, the company's IT arm, Symbio, offers digital and business transformation solutions that are seeded in its innovation philosophy of co-creation and seamless augmentation. http://www.vxi.com
About Casa Hogar
CASA HOGAR NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LA PIEDAD is a social and non-profit institution that works jointly with the Procuraduria General de la Nacion (PGN), Procurador de Los Derechos Humanos (PDH), Prosecutor's Office for Women, and the Courts for Children and Adolescents. It is an institution created to provide a home of permanent protection and education for neglected children where they are given affection, understanding, attention, and support depending on the needs of each child to ensure that they have better life opportunities. The institution provides assistance through food, clothing, education, medical and psychological services that will provide them with a better future. https://www.facebook.com/casahogarlapiedad.org/?ref=page_internal
