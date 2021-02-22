LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VXI Global Solutions, LLC., a leader in customer experience (CX) management, announced that it has earned top honors as a Grand Stevie® Award winner, recognized as the world's top customer service and sales award, underscored by its recognition across nine categories in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
VXI's acceptance of the Grand Stevie Award is a milestone for the company. VXI's additional accolades at this year's competition include awards for Customer Service Training Team of the Year, Customer Service or Call Center Training Practice of the Year, Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team (COVID), Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year and Customer Service Management Team of the Year.
VXI earned a 2021 Grand Stevie Award for its exceptional placement within this year's competition, scoring a total of 22 points from winning a company record of 5 Golds, 2 Silvers, and 2 Bronzes at this year's competition.
Winners were determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the program, with a Gold Stevie win counting for three points, a Silver Stevie win for two points, and a Bronze Stevie win for 1.5 points.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations in 51 nations were considered in this year's competition. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals on nine specialized judging committees.
"We worked together quickly and adapted into a new normal, keeping our people safe and allowing us to sustain the business," said Eva Wang, VXI Global Solutions' Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We are honored that our efforts were recognized in the industry through this Grand Stevie Award."
"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher said. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."
Known for its exceptional operational delivery and "Passion for People" approach to customer care, the Los Angeles-based VXI has grown into a global leader in the business process outsourcing (BPO) world. In addition to these most recent awards, VXI Global Solutions is the winner of Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award, the three-time winner of ICT's Best Contact Center and BPO Company award (2017-2019), and the winner of multiple 2019-20 sales and customer-service honors.
VXI is a customer-experience company, passionate about designing solutions that augment its clients' business processes to deliver higher revenue, greater profitability, and happier customers. Founded in 1998, the company has 35,000 employees across 42 locations in the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. VXI offers omnichannel customer care and growth services using technology and tools, including purpose-built productivity-enhancing applications that drive higher sales conversion, CSAT, and related key metrics for its clients. Known for its transformation mindset, the company's IT arm, Symbio, offers digital and business transformation solutions that are seeded in its innovation philosophy of co-creation and seamless augmentation. For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. For a complete list of all 2020 Grand Stevie Award Winners, click here.
