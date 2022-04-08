New Plan Governance Platform gives 403(b) and 457 plan sponsors the opportunity to take local control of their plan through a comprehensive suite of tools and expert services
DURHAM, N.C., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vynntana™ is a choice architecture plan governance platform offered by Verity Asset Management (VAM), a Durham-based Registered Investment Advisor. Vynntana™ blends customized local services and governance oversight with institutional pricing.
By providing a multi-provider environment through a master recordkeeper, Vynntana™ offers the flexibility of a retail model with institutional controls to 403(b) and 457(b) employer sponsors and the non-ERISA retirement plans they provide for their eligible K-14 public school, college, church, governmental agency, and non-profit employees.
"The customization and flexibility of Vynntana™ is a critical element," says Amy Simonson, Vice-President of Finance & Operations at Verity. "It allows sponsors to design solutions for their specific situation. Take the current termination of the NC 403(b) program by the state of North Carolina, for example. The flexibility of Vynntana™ has been critical in building very specific solutions to meet the challenges presented by that deconversion."
Rob McLean, Chief Governance Officer at Verity adds, "With Vynntana™ you have control over your plan. You can introduce features that are tailored towards your employees, whether those are plan level or investment provider features. Vynntana™ gives employers the opportunity to strengthen their plan with very carefully selected providers, an independent record keeper, an independent custodian and a customizable investment menu."
About Verity Asset Management:
Verity Asset Management is a Durham, N.C.-based Registered Investment Advisor. Founded in 1996, VAM provides a suite of advisory services nationally to investors, employers and other investment advisors. Services include: Wealth Management for individual investors integrating decades of expertise and evolving new technologies; Customized Financial and Retirement Savings Guidance to help investors extend and protect their wealth; Governance and Oversight for Employer Plans providing specialized expertise in tax-exempt and corporate plans; and Turnkey Solutions for Investment Advisors delivering investment management and practice support. Amy Simonson is an Investment Advisor Representative, offering advisory services through Verity Asset Management [Registered Investment Adviser] and a Registered Representative, offering securities through Verity Investments, Inc. [Member FINRA, SIPC] For more information, visit https://www.verityinvest.com/.
