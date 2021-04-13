HOBOKEN, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and SaaS technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Vyve Broadband, a leading communications services provider primarily serving rural communities in 16 states.
Under the agreement, Vyve will expand their use of OpenVault's cloud-based solutions and tools into newly acquired markets. The agreement extends the long-standing relationship between Vyve and OpenVault, which continues to focus on identifying and truly understanding usage behavior patterns as well as driving customer education, engagement and satisfaction.
"OpenVault's unique approach to big data analytics, combined with deep domain expertise, aligns with our commitment to deliver the best possible broadband solutions," said Phil Spencer, President and CEO of Vyve Broadband. "As a result, we gain deeper insight into our customers' broadband usage behaviors, enabling us to provide optimal bandwidth speeds and service that enhance the broadband experience for our growing subscriber base."
"Our quarterly OVBI reports demonstrate the explosive growth that operators have experienced in recent years, and especially during the pandemic," said Mark Trudeau, CEO of OpenVault. "Vyve's continued desire to gain greater understanding of consumer broadband behavior and its zeal in ensuring the highest quality network performance have enabled it to meet increased demand head-on, and have positioned Vyve as a leader as operators increasingly adopt 'Broadband First' strategies. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership and being an integral part of their growth and expansion."
About Vyve Broadband LLC.
Vyve Broadband serves largely non-urban communities in sixteen states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. A technology leader in the cable and broadband sectors, Vyve Broadband offers an extensive range of broadband, fiber connectivity, cable television and voice services for commercial and residential customers. Vyve was formed as a platform to provide the very best next-generation services and features available, combined with a sector-leading customer experience. Residential services include high-speed Internet with speeds up to Vyve Gig, all-digital, high-definition video and fully featured digital voice. Vyve Business Services provides optical Ethernet, PRI and hosted voice services to the business community.
About OpenVault
OpenVault is a market-leading source of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. OpenVault's cloud-based, SaaS solutions and tools help service providers optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault aggregates and analyzes the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.
