TULSA, Okla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W Energy Software, the new leader in upstream and midstream oil & gas SaaS ERP solutions, announces that it has completed the deployment of its transportation management solution at EVX Midstream. The companies have partnered to provide a first of its kind produced water logistics service for Eagle Ford producers that extends EVX Midstream's extensive midstream service offerings. The new service utilizes cloud-based algorithmic tools to automate trucking dispatch to nearby water haulers and provide those water haulers with the most optimal disposal well route. This optimization can result in significant savings on produced water transportation costs for EVX Midstream's customers.
"It's like Uber for water haulers; by leveraging auto-dispatch technology and a mobile app for water haulers, EVX Midstream makes water hauling a simple and seamless process for our producer customers," said Herb Chambers IV, Chief Executive Officer at EVX Midstream. "As soon as tanks reach a specified capacity, the system automatically creates an order for the closest truck and every step is optimized to conserve fuel, prevent trucks from waiting in line, reduce emissions and minimize deadhead runs. This is all hands free for producers, who also benefit from transportation cost efficiencies," Chambers commented.
Headquartered in Houston, EVX Midstream is a leading provider of crude oil, natural gas, and produced water services in the Eagle Ford basin of South Texas. W Energy Software's technology enables EVX to augment its Eagle Ford gathering system and pipelines with a "virtual trucking fleet" that eliminates the need for EVX Midstream to acquire and manage its own truck fleet by leveraging its customers' existing water carrier services.
By transitioning their water hauling operations to EVX Midstream, producers eliminate the costs associated with dispatch and processing carrier invoices. Instead, producers outsource 100% of their water transportation operations, streamline accounts payable with a consolidated invoice, and gain deeper insight into the transport of water at every stage with a real time dashboard.
The go-live process included:
- On time delivery of all software components, configurations, and testing of W Energy Software's transportation management solution.
- Implementation of AXLEHub, providing a cloud-based suite of back-office management tools to automate and streamline carrier workflows, including dispatch, producer invoicing, payroll, inventory, and International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) regulatory reporting.
- TollTagger mobile app for Apple and Android devices on dedicated tablets, providing continuously optimized turn by turn directions that help drivers avoid travelling long distances with tanks empty and minimize fuel costs.
- Dedicated W Energy Software implementation experts who integrated water tank SCADA data and ensured carrier data migration from EVX Midstream's producer customers.
"This is much more than a software implementation, it's a strategic partnership with EVX Midstream where we co-own success," said Pete Waldroop, W Energy Software's CEO. "Our state-of-the-art transportation management solution is steadily drawing the attention of forward-looking companies like EVX Midstream who understand that profound operational and cost efficiencies can be created through automation and mobile technology," he commented, adding, "it's a win for everyone involved in managing produced water, especially for producers who can finally get out of the transportation management business, lower their lifting costs, and focus more resources on E&P workflows."
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, W Energy Software offers the oil & gas industry's only unified ERP solution built for the cloud that is relied on by more than 130 upstream and midstream companies to accelerate business performance, improve operational efficiency, and drive costs down. W Energy Software combines precision-built software in one extendable cloud-based workspace with an intimate understanding of the oil & gas business to deliver solutions that offer flexibility, affordability, and continuous upgrades. Unlike other ERP software that loosely ties together a mix of legacy solutions and fragmented technologies, W Energy Software designed a unified upstream and midstream ERP platform to seamlessly track oil, gas, and NGL from the wellhead through transportation and marketing, eliminating data silos as well as the burden and costs of maintaining multiple systems. With W Energy Software, oil & gas companies stay lean and agile with the tools they need to adapt to market changes and meet evolving customer needs head on, all while gaining the confidence that their business is running on the latest technology. For more information, please visit https://WEnergySoftware.com.
