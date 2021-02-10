TULSA, Okla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W Energy Software, the new leader in upstream and midstream oil & gas SaaS ERP solutions, announces that a large royalty owner has signed software licenses for its financial accounting and land management solutions. The news follows a head-to-head evaluation of multiple land and accounting software providers, after which W Energy Software was selected to manage the company's multimillion-acre lease holdings and revenue from surface and mineral royalty streams. Top reasons for selecting W Energy Software include the ability to easily manage accounting and land in one integrated ERP solution, scalability to meet enterprise-level complexity, and W Energy Software's true SaaS experience compared to legacy software vendors.
W Energy Software's client has extensive lease holdings spanning millions of mineral and surface acres in multiple states. The company wanted enterprise-level ERP technology to manage land and accounting for its operations that include exploration and development of renewable energy, mining, and oil & gas. To avoid the time and costs of integrating multiple software systems, the company set out to find a single, unified SaaS ERP solution for both accounting and land workflows with the scalability and cost-efficiency of the cloud. Following an extensive evaluation of multiple software vendors, the company selected W Energy Software's upstream SaaS ERP solution, which met and exceeded expectations with modules for Financial Accounting, Fixed Asset Accounting, Authorization for Expenditure, and Land Management.
Reasons for selecting W Energy Software over the competition include:
- Comprehensive and unified cloud-based ERP platform that shares a common and consistent user experience spanning accounting and land management workflows.
- Robust land management solution empowers the royalty owner to manage their large number of leases at scale.
- A single and intuitive user interface across software modules provides superior ease of use vs. disconnected applications with cumbersome and widely varying interfaces.
- True SaaS experience accelerates time to market and simplifies upgrades.
- Modern applications fully optimized for the cloud reduce total cost of ownership while enabling energy companies to scale with a lean team.
"A big thank you to the newest member of the W Energy Software family for entrusting your complex operations and royalty streams with W Energy Software's best-in-class, fully unified land and accounting solution, which will deliver tangible business value on day one and meet your evolving operational needs head on," said Pete Waldroop, W Energy Software's CEO. "Our competition continues to crumble under the scrutiny of forward-looking companies looking for the robust, cloud-based ERP technology needed to manage their surface and mineral assets at scale," he said. Waldroop added, "Whether we're managing assets for oil & gas companies or renewable power generation, clients share very similar land management and accounting challenges, which is why W Energy Software's all-in-one, flexible SaaS ERP is perfectly poised to drive business performance to new heights as we accelerate into the energy transition."
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, W Energy Software offers the oil & gas industry's only unified ERP solution built for the cloud that is relied on by more than 100 upstream and midstream companies to accelerate business performance, improve operational efficiency, and drive costs down. W Energy Software combines precision-built software in one extendable cloud-based workspace with an intimate understanding of the oil & gas business to deliver solutions that offer flexibility, affordability, and continuous upgrades. Unlike other ERP software that loosely ties together a mix of legacy solutions and fragmented technologies, W Energy Software designed a unified upstream and midstream ERP platform to seamlessly track oil, gas, and NGL from the wellhead through transportation and marketing, eliminating data silos as well as the burden and costs of maintaining multiple systems. With W Energy Software, oil & gas companies stay lean and agile with the tools they need to adapt to market changes and meet evolving customer needs head on, all while gaining the confidence that their business is running on the latest technology. For more information, please visit https://WEnergySoftware.com.
