INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Industry North America (WINA), the leading industrial distributor of supply chain solutions for fasteners, MRO and safety equipment, announced today that it has signed a national agreement with Markforged, the leading provider of industrial metal and carbon fiber 3D printers. The agreement will better serve the needs of Würth Industry's customers in the general manufacturing market, as well as oil & gas, heavy equipment, and transportation.
"We are thrilled to bring innovative digital supply chain solutions to our customers," said Dan Hill, Chief Executive Officer for Würth Industry North America. "By integrating Markforged 3D Printing technology with our existing kanban programs, we are able to offer quicker time to market and lower inventory costs. We're able to cut out the sourcing, purchasing, and transportation costs and deliver the value directly to the customer."
"We're excited to expand the global reach of our solutions with Würth and continue to push the bounds of what's possible in additive manufacturing," said Greg Mark, CEO and founder of Markforged. "This partnership truly opens up valuable potential for us, and for the industry. Markforged makes it easy to build anything you can imagine, and that capability will allow industrial manufacturers to lower inventory costs by printing production tools and parts – quickly and reliably."
The agreement to distribute Markforged 3D Printing solutions complements Würth Industry's strength of providing innovative supply chain solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Würth Industry now provides several additional cost-saving options to its customers, including metal printed production parts and tools, rapid prototyping, and full service digital Kanban solutions to better manage inventory. The range of 3D printed inventory solutions are limitless due to Markforged's vast array of metals — from high-conductivity copper to industrial tool steel to superalloys like Inconel — all in a safe, fast, and easy-to-use platform. In addition, its composite platform can print in continuous carbon fiber, Kevlar®, and more, creating functional parts that rival aluminum in terms of strength and stiffness, but at a fraction of the weight.
About Würth Industry North America
Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 Billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. WINA is a strategically aligned collective of companies: Würth Adams, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Würth SW Brazil, Würth Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America. Through the pairing of more than 420,000 parts with a myriad of services, WINA provides custom solutions for almost every industry. Würth products and services include engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners and MRO/industrial supplies. In addition, WINA systems ensure security and quality control through superior supply chain management. For more information on Würth Industry North America, go to wurthindustry.com.
For news updates from Würth Industry North America visit:
LinkedIn -- https://www.linkedin.com/company/wurth-industry-north-america
Facebook -- https://www.facebook.com/WurthIndustry
Twitter -- @WurthIndustryNA
Würth Industry North America Key facts:
- 110 locations across North America, Mexico, and Brazil
- More than 2,000 employees
- More than 420,000 standard parts
- Part of the Würth Group, $15B+, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 78,000 employees
About Markforged
Markforged transforms manufacturing with 3D metal and carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has about 300 employees globally, with $137 million in both strategic and venture capital. Markforged was recently recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list and listed as the #2 fastest-growing hardware company in the US in the 2019 Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Markforged, please visit: https://markforged.com.