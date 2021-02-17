TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com updates ezW2Correction with data import features for customers also utilizing ezW2. Business owners and tax professionals can easily import data from ezW2 into ezW2Correction for those forms created and sent with mistakes. See below on how to import data from ezW2 to file form W2C and W3C, quickly. https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software/Import_data_ezW2.asp
Another reason customers use ezW2Correction software is that it is approved by SSA to print W2C (Copy A, B, C, D, 1 & 2) and W3C on plain white paper! It also generate PDF forms for employee copies and generate efile document for SSA return (additional fee).
"ezW2Correction software now enhanced to import data from ezW2 information to save time when inputting data." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge
As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation by visiting: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
The main features include, but are not limited to:
- Network versions available (Additional charge)
- ezW2Correction software prints W2C (Copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C plain on white paper and is SSA-approved
- ezW2 Correction fills data on pre-printed forms
- ezW2 Correction prints recipient copies into digital PDF file (Additional charge)
- ezW2 Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one low cost
- Environmentally friendly with efile and PDF feature (Additional charge)
Eliminate W2C and W3C confusion with this innovative and easy to use application. Halfpricesoft.com invites all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com