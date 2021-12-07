BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wabbi, a Continuous Security platform, today announced its partnership with Veracode, the largest global provider of application security testing (AST), offering a holistic, scalable way for organizations to manage security risks across their application portfolio.
Wabbi integrates into existing development workflows to provide intelligent Application Security visibility and governance at critical points in the pipeline to ensure teams keep shipping code without introducing new risk. Wabbi's offering with Veracode enables companies of all industries, sizes, and security maturity to deliver secure software and services to their customers, where security is part of the definition of quality.
"As we head into the next era of Application Security, this partnership with Veracode expands our ability to bridge the gap between security and development in a meaningful way, especially among organizations managing a complex mix of historical and modern technologies and a diverse set of testing solutions," said Brittany Greenfield, CEO and Founder, Wabbi. "The Development teams of Veracode's customers will be empowered to manage security in their workflows, while their Security teams will get accountability and scalability."
Veracode works with security and development teams to build advanced application security programs, reducing risk of security breach while maintaining software delivery. With a powerful combination of automation, integrations, process, and speed, Veracode provides accurate and reliable results to focus developer efforts on fixing, not just finding, potential vulnerabilities.
The Wabbi integration with the Veracode platform will enable customers to improve security by:
- Helping development teams seamlessly add security into their coding environment
- Managing the entire AppSec program in a single platform
- Scaling AppSec across a large or geographically diverse organization
- Achieving and demonstrating compliance with industry or government regulations
- Empowering developers to prioritize fixing flaws that reduce security debt
"When enterprises use Veracode, they can identify and resolve critical vulnerabilities, while ensuring regulatory compliance, without sacrificing speed or innovation," said Johnny Wong, Senior Director, Solutions Architecture and Alliances, Veracode. "The Wabbi partnership enables customers to further realize the benefits of building security programs with Veracode's application security platform, including improved automation of release infrastructure and policy performance, and predictive analytics to help them manage security debt."
About Wabbi
Wabbi's Continuous Security platform streamlines and integrates application security processes as part of the modern software development lifecycle, so teams no longer have to make a tradeoff between security and agility. With Wabbi's Continuous Security Platform, companies can assimilate application security processes into existing development pipelines to produce and scale application security across modern development teams. Manage all components of your Application Security program in a single platform, ensuring frictionless end-to-end integration into your existing DevOps workflows.
About Veracode
Veracode is the leading AppSec partner for creating secure software, reducing the risk of security breach, and increasing security and development teams' productivity. As a result, companies using Veracode can move their business, and the world, forward. With its combination of process automation, integrations, speed, and responsiveness, Veracode helps companies get accurate and reliable results to focus their efforts on fixing, not just finding, potential vulnerabilities.
The Veracode SaaS platform provides comprehensive software security analysis capabilities, developer enablement, and AppSec governance, including compliance frameworks and powerful analytics. Security and development teams using Veracode can minimize software security risk by quickly identifying and fixing code flaws and licensing issues from within the integrated development environment (IDE) or throughout the CI/CD toolchain.
Veracode serves thousands of customers worldwide across a wide range of industries. The Veracode solution has assessed more than 45 trillion lines of code and helped companies fix more than 68 million security flaws.
