BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wabbi, a SecDevOps infrastructure platform, announced today the hire of Brian Ball as Vice President of Sales. Brian will lead the Wabbi sales team in identifying and developing new business opportunities to deliver enterprise solutions integrating secure development practices and tools into existing DevOps pipelines.
As a proven sales leader with a track record of successfully building teams and delivering results across multiple verticals, Brian will bring with him 20 years of strong leadership and sales abilities. An effective communicator capable of driving and enabling a high-performance sales culture, Brian will work to enable development teams to capture the productivity benefits of implementing security throughout the development lifecycle.
"I was immediately drawn to Wabbi's concentrated effort of integrating security with DevOps to fully immerse it as part of the SDLC," said Brian. "I look forward to broadening that mission in helping companies accelerate revenue through de-risked project delivery."
Skilled at developing business models and plans to ensure execution, Brian is equipped to lead high performance software sales teams and partner networks, opening and developing new markets and verticals. He comes with a history of selling to Enterprise Commercial, Federal Government, State and Local Governments. Within the industry, Brian has also held senior management roles with Accellion, Wombat Security (acquired by Proofpoint), and Ansys.
In addition, Brian has a proven record of expanding customer bases and facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and industry luminaries. "We're thrilled to be adding Brian's experience to our team in continuing the mission of making Application Security part of the evolution of DevOps," said Brittany Greenfield, Founder & CEO, Wabbi. "With his passion for and expertise in developing long-lasting customer relationships, Brian will enhance Wabbi's ability to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to make SecDevOps a reality for every organization looking to realize the full benefits of their digital transformation."
2021 will put SecDevOps at the forefront of automating application security programs in tandem with existing development workflows. Wabbi's team growth is coming on the heels of an impressive 2020. With the swift move to remote work, the need for SecDevOps as part of the overall health of the Development release cycle came into focus as Wabbi recorded a 200% increase in demand since the start of the 2020 year. They were named Most Promising DevOps Solutions of 2020 by CIOReview in addition to being admitted to the Microsoft for Startups program.
About Wabbi
Wabbi is a Secure DevOps (SecDevOps) infrastructure platform, enabling companies to deliver more secure code while reducing delivery risk. By making application security scalable across DevOps pipelines, rapid development teams no longer have to decide between agility and security.
Interested in learning how your organization can leverage the technology the world's top development teams use? Book a conversation with the Wabbi team here or by emailing info@wabbisoft.com.
