NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Wafer Handling Robots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 1.89% at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (atmospheric and vacuum) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Vendor Insights
The global Wafer Handling Robots Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Adenso GmbH
- Brooks Automation Inc.
- DAIHEN Corp.
- JEL Corp.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Kensington Laboratories LLC
- Nidec Corp.
- Rexxam Co. Ltd.
- RORZE Corp.
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will account for 74% of market growth. The main markets for wafer handling robots in APAC are China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea). This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets.
Over the forecast period, the expansion of the wafer handling robots market in APAC would be aided by the rising demand for produced cars.
Furthermore, countries such as China, the US, Taiwan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Wafer Handling Robots Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The atmospheric segment's market share rise in wafer handling robots will be strong. The atmospheric wafer handling robots segment dominates the market for wafer handling robots. This market segment is anticipated to continue dominating the market for the next five years due to the low average selling price (ASP) and increasing demand for robots with tools that can function in atmospheric settings.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The advancements in electronics and semiconductor production are a key reason in the rise of the wafer handling robots market share globally. Another reason boosting the rise of the wafer handling robots market share globally is the development of software capabilities. Wafer-handling robots will face significant obstacles because to the high deployment costs during the projection period.
Wafer Handling Robots Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 65.29 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.89
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 74%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Taiwan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Adenso GmbH, Brooks Automation Inc., DAIHEN Corp., JEL Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kensington Laboratories LLC, Nidec Corp., Rexxam Co. Ltd., RORZE Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis - Industrial machinery market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Atmospheric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.4 Vacuum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Atmospheric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Atmospheric - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 19: Vacuum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Adenso GmbH
- 10.4 Brooks Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 43: Adenso GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Adenso GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Adenso GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.5 DAIHEN Corp.
- Exhibit 46: Brooks Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Brooks Automation Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 48: Brooks Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Brooks Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 JEL Corp.
- Exhibit 50: DAIHEN Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: DAIHEN Corp. - Business segments
- 10.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 52: DAIHEN Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: DAIHEN Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 54: JEL Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: JEL Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: JEL Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Kensington Laboratories LLC
- Exhibit 57: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- 10.9 Nidec Corp.
- Exhibit 59: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 61: Kensington Laboratories LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Kensington Laboratories LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Kensington Laboratories LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Nidec Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Nidec Corp. - Business segments
- 10.10 Rexxam Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: Nidec Corp. - Key news
- 10.11 RORZE Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 69: Rexxam Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Rexxam Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Rexxam Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 72: RORZE Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: RORZE Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: RORZE Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: RORZE Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 82: Research Methodology
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 84: Information sources
- Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations
