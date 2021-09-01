NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WAFUNIF has launched a charitable cryptocurrency program, which has been vetted by our compliance department and audited by Hacken Cyber Securities Services (https://hacken.io/), in cooperation with our blockchain technology provider Proto Gold DAO (https://proto.gold/).
Hacken.io, a top-three blockchain auditor, carried out a comprehensive and independent audit on our code and has declared the PROTO and LAW coins, as well as the ProtoSpaceDrop application, to be "Well-Secured," with ZERO vulnerabilities. The accomplishment is the highest score, and we are incredibly proud of our technology provider, Proto Gold DAO. We are confident the fantastic results will assist us greatly in persuading large financial entities, celebrities, and influencers to join our mission. You can find the full audit report by visiting https://proto.gold/audit/
WAFUNIF has been receiving calls, chats, and e-mail from bad actors who maliciously intend to affect the value of the PROTO cryptocurrency coin for their benefit by providing bad publicity and fraudulent representation. This negative publicity caused the price of our coin to fluctuate, eroding its trade value. We have identified persons of interest in the United States (New York), the Netherlands (AE Gorinchem), and other cities.
Considering that this is malicious, intentional, and fraudulent activity, we have taken precautions to monitor all media communications and share what we find with U.S. domestic and international authorities.
Unlike most other crypto coins that are susceptible to these manipulations – like a "pump and dump" in the regulated stock market – our organization has more tools available to deal with criminal groups. We are working with various agencies, including Interpol, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, and agencies specialized in financial crimes, subject to the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) -- a subsidiary body of the U.N. General Assembly responsible for helping to facilitate international trade and investment.
WAFUNIF will track any individual making fraudulent representations, defamatory statements, libel, or slander and report everything to the authorities.
If anyone has a legitimate complaint, they should direct it to the following e-mail, together with all supporting documentation of any such claim, along with their complete identity and contact information. Indisputable and verifiable documentation should accompany any claim. Screenshots are easily altered and therefore are not accepted.
We appreciate your assistance in our mission at the United Nations, so "Let's Change the World Together." Please visit our website and see the work we are doing worldwide. Currently, we have a COVID-19 initiative that may save millions of lives. We need your support with donations for our Scientific Alliance Team. That team represents the rights and benefits of our global communities as an alternative to the potential misinformation that currently exists concerning the pandemic. The Scientific Alliance Team identifies the infected people and how we can find treatment and a prospective cure that would not debilitate immune systems against other diseases. Help us change the narrative with the facts and solutions.
"Let's Change the World Together"
Prepared and Arranged By:
(31st of August 2021)
Francisco (Franco) A. Saez,
Executive Committee Chairman, and Sr. Fellow of
Economic Development & Finance at WAFUNIF, as (the "Project Lead")
e-Mail: F.Saez@wafunif.org Mobile: +1 (760) 831-0055
~
SOURCE WAFUNIF.ORG