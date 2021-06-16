SAN FRANCISCO , June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wag!, the #1 pet services platform, today announces it is now accepting cryptocurrency through BitPay, including the on-brand, dog-themed Dogecoin. Now, Pet Parents can use cryptocurrency to purchase Wag! Credits, which can be used to pay for on-demand dog walks, overnight care, pet training, veterinary advice, and any other service offered through the Wag! Platform. In alignment with the DOGE community's motto to #DoOnlyGoodEveryday, Wag! has partnered with Greater Good Charities to donate a portion of the proceeds from each crypto transaction to carbon-offsetting environmental efforts.
"As a technology company, we're always innovating and exploring new offerings to ensure that we're providing our customers with what they want and need to care for their furry family members," said Garrett Smallwood, CEO of Wag!. "In today's world, that includes accepting many forms of payments, and we're very excited to have integrated crypto into the Wag! platform to make it easier for people to pay however they please. Plus, how could we not accept Dogecoin as a form of payment?"
After months of engaging with their community on social media about cryptocurrency, the Wag! team recognized the clear demand for this form of payment, and decided it was time to integrate it into the Wag! platform. Now, Wag! accepts cryptocurrency supported on the BitPay platform in exchange for credits, including Dogecoin and Ethereum. Credits can also be gifted to another Wag! user via email.
"As crypto increasingly becomes a preferred way to pay across the world, forward-thinking companies, like Wag!, are realizing how important it is to accept this form of payment," said Sonny Singh, Chief Commercial Officer of BitPay. "Crypto is a $2 trillion industry that's all about creating an open financial system in the world, and Wag! will benefit greatly from enabling its users to participate in the future of payments through a consumer-driven initiative."
Through its partnership with Greater Good Charities, an independent charitable organization devoted to improving the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet, every transaction completed on Wag! using BitPay will go towards planting a tree where they are most needed across the world.
About Wag!
In 2015 Wag! created the on-demand dog walking app and is now available in 50 states and more than 4,600 cities. The mobile app gives pet parents more flexibility to manage everyday life with instant access to experienced and vetted dog walkers, pet sitters, trainers, veterinarian services, and boarding hosts in their communities. Services are insured and backed by a dedicated 24/7 Customer Experience team. Wag! donates a portion of walk proceeds to GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank and has provided more than 11 million meals to shelter dogs in the United States. Find us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.
