Haitham Al-Sayed joins Wahed as its new Global Head of Institutional Sales and Advisory Services
LONDON and NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wahed, a fintech company that aims to advance financial inclusion through accessible, affordable, and values-based investing, today announced that Haitham Al-Sayed, former Manager at Saturna Capital, will join Wahed as its new Global Head of Institutional Sales and Advisory Services. His responsibilities will include solidifying Wahed's footprint in the institutional and retail space, in addition to building the firm's global advisory services team.
Al-Sayed brings a wealth of experience in ethical investing to the role. At Saturna Capital, he managed the Amana mutual funds trust, working with high net-worth clients and financial advisory groups around the country, including endowments, nonprofits, and businesses. He also traveled across the US to educate firms and registered investment advisors on how to help their clients make ethical investment choices.
Commenting on the appointment, Samim Abedi, Chief Investment Officer of Wahed said, "Haitham's experience in the Institutional funds and wealth management space will be a great asset to Wahed's future ETF business and overall growth. His contribution and dedication to the industry and the community are something to admire. We look forward to working with him to cement our position as the leading Islamic fintech globally."
Launched in 2017, Wahed has developed an easily accessible digital platform that balances ethical finance with modern investments, attracting over 250,000 active clients around the world with features such as free portfolio recommendations and no hidden fees.
Through its US investment adviser, Wahed currently offers two ETFs: the Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL), which debuted on Nasdaq in July 2019, and the Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA), which just debuted on Nasdaq in January this year. UMMA notably expands Wahed's screening beyond Shariah-compliant or halal constituents by also filtering based on environmental, social, and governance factors (ESG). Complete information on the ETFs may be found at their respective website, funds.wahedinvest.com and umma.wahedinvest.com.
Haitham Al-Sayed said, "Educating people about investing in line with Islamic and ESG principles is my passion, so joining Wahed was a natural next step for my career. It's an honor to be able to help them with their very noble mission of creating an alternative to the debt-based financial system, that is better and more sustainable for everyone."
About Wahed Inc.
Launched in 2017, Wahed is a leading financial investment platform that improves financial inclusion through accessible and affordable investing. Wahed has made significant in-roads in the world of ethical and halal investing, creating an easy-to-use digital platform with free portfolio recommendations and simple fees. Available through its website or one seamless mobile app, Wahed's services have already attracted over 250,000 customers in the US, UK, Malaysia and beyond.
Licensed in nine countries around the globe, Wahed is backed by renowned investors and advisors, helping them make wealth management more equal, pure and fair.
For more information on how Wahed is changing the world of finance for the better, visit: https://wahedinvest.com/
Wahed Invest LLC. is registered as an investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Custodial and brokerage services are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation, a member of the New York Stock Exchange, FINRA, and SIPC.
Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus and summary prospectus. A hard copy may be obtained by emailing support@wahedinvest.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. The Fund has the same risk as the underlying securities traded on the exchange throughout the day. Redemptions are limited and often commission is charged on every trade. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF shares and Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with this fund are detailed in the "Principal Investment Risk" section of the prospectus and could include factors such as equity market risk, ETF risk, Market Capitalization risk, Market risk, new fund risk, non-diversification risk, passive investment risk, sector risk, tracking risk, Shariah-Compliant Investment risk, ESG risk, tracking error risk, and/or underlying index risk.
Applying ESG criteria to the investment process may exclude securities of certain issuers for non-investment reasons and therefore the Fund may forgo some market opportunities available to funds that do not use ESG or sustainability criteria. Emerging and Frontier markets are subject to greater market volatility, less liquidity, lower trading volume, political and economic instability, uncertainty regarding the existence of trading markets and more governmental limitations on foreign investment than more developed markets. Shariah-Compliant Investing and Islamic principles restrict the Fund's ability to invest in certain market sectors, such as financial companies and conventional fixed-income securities, and reduce the size of the overall universe in which the Fund can invest. The strategy to reduce the investable universe may limit investment opportunities and adversely affect the Fund's performance. Because Islamic principles preclude the use of interest-paying instruments, the Fund's cash reserves do not earn income.
Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against a loss in a declining market.
Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations.
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.
Media Contact
Kyle Austin, BMV for Wahed, 6175640446, KYLE@BEANTOWNMV.COM
SOURCE Wahed