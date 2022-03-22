PALO ALTO, Calif. and ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsHub, Inc. enables Wahoo Fitness, the leading US-based fitness technology company, to accelerate innovation by consolidating multiple Jira instances using OpsHub Migration Manager (OMM).
As organizations grow, tool consolidation and modernization become a business imperative to break information silos. Traditional approaches to consolidation often involve a big bang migration approach leading to loss of data fidelity and significant downtime. Due to its disruptive impact, the Big-Bang approach was not an option for Wahoo Fitness. OpsHub's agile migration approach enabled Wahoo Fitness to successfully overcome the communication and traceability challenges without compromising data fidelity or employee productivity.
"Breaking the silos to visualize and track the work across various teams was a significant driver in getting a consolidated Jira environment," said Jared Portela, Senior Project Manager at Wahoo Fitness. "OpsHub's agile migration approach allowed us the flexibility to undertake migration without disrupting the teams ongoing activities. Our need to preserve the history of the issues and the alignment between teams along with the ability to control the cut over and minimize downtime was fulfilled completely by OpsHub."
"The traditional migration approach is highly disruptive involving significant risks and huge hidden costs. The OpsHub approach to migration/tool consolidation enables teams to continue delivering value without disruption, dramatically reducing the overheads and risks associated with migration," said Sandeep Jain, CEO of OpsHub, Inc.
About OpsHub
OpsHub is the leading provider of Integration and Migration solutions for the ALM and DevOps toolchains. OpsHub's solutions for integration and migration speed up development processes, reduce errors, improve decision-making, and deliver innovative products and services faster, with higher quality at a lower cost.
For more information on OpsHub and OpsHub Migration Manager, visit https://www.opshub.com.
About Wahoo Fitness
Located in Atlanta, GA, Wahoo Fitness has created a full ecosystem of sensors and devices for runners, cyclists, and general fitness enthusiasts. Wahoo's award-winning line of products include the KICKR family of smart indoor riding equipment and accessories, the ELEMNT family of GPS devices and sport watches, the TICKR family of heart rate monitors, as well as Speedplay dual-sided and POWRLINK pedals, and the SYSTM structured training app to help you become the most complete athlete. Learn more about Wahoo's full line of products and apps at WahooFitness.com.
Media Contact
Jasmine Chokshi, OpsHub, 09824147339, jasmine.chokshi@opshub.com
SOURCE OpsHub