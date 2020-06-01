NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Wajax Corporation ("Wajax"), a leading industrial products and services provider, is deploying Infor CloudSuite Equipment to help optimize multiple facets of its operations and improve customer service.
Wajax completed an initial implementation of the Infor M3 solution in July 2019 at two pilot sites in a single-tenant environment. The pilot sites set the framework for a company-wide rollout. As part of the pilot, Wajax worked closely with Infor to determine next steps in the implementation.
An important next step in the implementation was to move to Infor's modern, multi-tenant CloudSuite Equipment solution. The solution provided an improved platform for the rollout, and this upgrade was done in less than three months from project start to finish. The new platform leverages Infor's cloud service to help consolidate disparate systems and scale service delivery.
Kim Cordell, VP of information technology at Wajax, said, "Infor's cloud solution will help unify all aspects of our business by providing integrated workflows and full visibility across the organization to more efficiently and proactively service our customers. We can leverage Infor's analytics capabilities to get a better understanding of equipment utilization and cost – ultimately providing our customers with an integrated solution to help support their product and service needs. In addition, the new Infor M3 platform allows us to add additional M3 modules to further enhance customer service and operational capabilities."
Headquartered in Mississauga (Toronto), Ontario, Wajax sells, rents, and services new and used equipment for a broad range of customers, including construction, mining, forestry, material handling, on-highway, power & marine, engines & transmissions, and crane & utility. The company also sells industrial components and performs engineered repair services.
Infor's CloudSuite Equipment solution delivers an industry-specific equipment quotation capability, which is designed to enable Wajax to combine its 47 separate quotation systems.
Jeff Wayland, senior vice president of consulting services at Infor, said, "One benefit of our multi-tenant cloud solution is that Wajax gets regular access to our latest software updates, which can help them deploy more quickly and can help them innovate continuously. And because of our focus on delivering industry-specific, 'last-mile' capabilities, the company can take advantage of our proven equipment dealer, rental, and service functionality."
Infor CloudSuite Equipment is a ready-to-run solution built specifically to support equipment OEMs, dealers, rental specialists, and service organizations that are focused on growth and customer engagement, and that have demands for extended services. It can be used to help companies optimize various facets of their operations – from equipment sales, rental quotations, contracts, purchasing, logistics, financials, shop and field service – to support for complex pricing and discounts, customer relationship management, and equipment lifecycle revenue optimization.
About Wajax Corporation
Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The corporation operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas. Details regarding Wajax's products and services can be found on its website at www.wajax.com.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
