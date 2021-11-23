KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC) announced that Walgreens, a neighborhood health destination serving nine million customers each day, will open a new $30 million high-tech, micro-fulfillment center in the metro Kansas City area.
The new operation will create 200 jobs and more than $8 million in payroll. New job opportunities at this facility will include pharmacist and pharmacy technician positions, as well as maintenance technician, function lead and other operational roles.
Walgreens will invest in Liberty, Missouri, with the development of a new 65,000-plus-square-foot micro-fulfillment facility at the Liberty Commerce Center, which will open in fall 2022, and will create an estimated 200 jobs. It is one of nine facilities planned to operate across the nation by the end of 2022.
According to Walgreens, "These fulfillment centers are dedicated to fulfilling retail prescription orders and play an important role in our effort to create the pharmacy of the future, one that further enables our store pharmacy teams to spend more of their time providing front-line patient care."
The micro-fulfillment model implemented in the new facility is expected to increase the speed at which products are delivered to retail stores, to pick-up lockers and directly to customers' homes.
"When you combine our state's top talent in health care with our strategic location in the center of the United States, it makes Missouri a perfect fit for Walgreens," said Governor Mike Parson. "Missouri is home to several health care innovators, and we are excited that Walgreens selected our state for its new micro-fulfillment center. We are looking forward to watching Walgreens continue to grow in Missouri."
In addition to the established and robust logistics network currently serving retail stores, Walgreens will partner with UPS and FedEx, as well as same-day-delivery companies like Uber and DoorDash for direct-to-consumer shipping.
"As the most centrally located supply chain hub with 15 million square feet of new industrial space expected to be delivered by the end of 2021, the Kansas City region is known for manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution," said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "We're excited to welcome Walgreens' new high-tech facility to the KC region as the company works to optimize its speed-to-consumer capabilities."
"Growing the industrial and manufacturing investment in Liberty, and the accompanying new job creation, has been a high priority for elected officials, city staff and the Liberty Economic Development Corporation in recent years," said Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton. "Walgreens is one of the largest pharmacy store chains in the United States, a brand that people know, depend on and love. We are proud to be a part of this important pharmaceutical supply chain pipeline and excited to welcome the Walgreens Micro-Fulfillment Center to Liberty."
In the past five years, the Kansas City region has successfully attracted distribution and fulfillment companies that have pledged to create more than 10,650 jobs, invest $1.9 billion and occupy 17.8 million square feet. The region's central location, robust transportation network and skilled workforce are key assets driving growth in this industry for the Kansas City market.
The Kansas City Area Development Council was proud to work with a number of regional partners in attracting Walgreens to the Kansas City area, including the State of Missouri, Missouri Partnership, the City of Liberty, Missouri, Liberty Economic Development Corporation, JLL Kansas City - Kevin Wilkerson, Cushman & Wakefield - Joe Accurso, NorthPoint Development, Evergy, Spire, Metropolitan Community College and KC SmartPort.
About Walgreens
Walgreens (http://www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated pharmacy, healthcare and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens' purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens' pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.
About Kansas City Area Development Council
The Kansas City Area Development Council serves the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area by marketing the region's business and lifestyle assets to companies around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 60,000 new jobs over its 40-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind KC SmartPort, TeamKC the KC Animal Health Corridor and KC Global Design. | thinkKC.com
About Greater Kansas City
Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as the "KC Heartland." The KC region is a center for leading industries including technology, logistics, animal health and entrepreneurship, and is home to a renowned arts community. Visit KC.org for more details.
Media Contact
Sam Brancato, Violet PR, 8627543332, sam@violetpr.com
SOURCE Kansas City Area Development Council