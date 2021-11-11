CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walker Sands, a full-service marketing agency focused on accelerating the growth of B2B brands, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Since its inception in 2001, the company has accelerated the growth of hundreds of B2B brands, experienced exponential growth of its own, and been recognized numerous times for both its work and its company culture. To celebrate its 20 years of impact, Walker Sands turned to employees to select a series of charitable causes important to the company.
Over the last two decades, Walker Sands has grown into a 180-person, fully integrated marketing agency with five offices around the country. This impressive growth includes the recent acquisition of March Communications — a milestone for Walker Sands. Since 2001, the firm has built a full-service team with capabilities across public relations, demand generation, branding, creative, marketing strategy, and web that produces award-winning work for top B2B brands. Walker Sands is a 9-time Inc. 5000 honoree, and just this year has been named a Fast 50 company by Crain's Chicago Business, an AdWeek Fastest Growing Agency, and a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace.
"Our goal at Walker Sands has always been to be the firm that B2B technology companies look to first for programs that drive business impact," said CEO Mike Santoro. "In the 15 years I have been with the agency, I have witnessed first-hand the incredible strides we've made across all practice areas. I'm also proud of our company culture and the impact that we provide both our employees and the companies we work with."
In celebration of its 20th year in business, Walker Sands is donating $1,000 to 20 charities that span across a wide range of causes and cities throughout the U.S., including Walker Sands office locations in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, and Atlanta. All of the organizations receiving a donation, which include My Block My Hood My City, Backpack Brigade, and Raising a Reader Massachusetts, alongside 17 others, were nominated by a Walker Sands employee.
"As we look to the future, Walker Sands is committed to creating a positive impact in both the industries we touch every day and in the larger community," said Santoro. "That impact starts today with our $20,000 in donations and will only grow over the next 20 years and beyond."
For more information about Walker Sands' donations in celebration of their 20th anniversary, visit http://www.walkersands.com/about/blog/walker-sands-celebrates-20-years-of-impact-with-20000-in-donations/.
About Walker Sands
Walker Sands is a full-service B2B marketing agency with core capabilities in public relations, demand generation, branding, creative, marketing strategy and web. The firm's integrated approach to marketing drives awareness, credibility and conversions for 100+ clients around the world. A nine-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Walker Sands is one of the fastest-growing B2B marketing agencies in the world, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and Atlanta. Learn more at https://www.walkersands.com and for career opportunities visit https://www.walkersands.com/about/careers/.
Media Contact
Lindsey Harrison, Walker Sands, 872-221-2415, lindsey.harrison@walkersands.com
SOURCE Walker Sands