CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walker Sands, a full-service marketing agency focused on accelerating the growth of B2B brands, has been named for the ninth year in a row to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The firm was also recently named one of Chicago's fastest-growing companies by Crain's Chicago Business.
The Inc. 5000, considered the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing companies, measures revenue growth over the last three years. Over that time, Walker Sands has increased revenue by 120%, ranking No. 3,125 on the list.
This achievement comes after the company was also recognized earlier in 2021 as one of the fastest-growing companies in Chicago for the second year in a row by the Crain's Fast 50. The list highlights the region's fastest-growing companies, based on five years of growth.
"We are honored to be recognized as a fast-growing company both locally and nationally," said Walker Sands CEO Mike Santoro. "Walker Sands exists to accelerate growth — of our employees' careers, of our clients' businesses, and of the marketing industry. This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our incredibly talented and dedicated team. Even during the challenging circumstances of the last year, our employees remained focused on delivering top-notch work for our clients."
In addition to consistent top-line revenue growth, Walker Sands has more than doubled headcount in the past five years. The agency is poised to grow even further with its recent acquisition of tech PR firm March Communications, announced last week. Combined, Walker Sands now has 180 full-time employees and five offices in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Boston and Atlanta. The firm will continue to deliver excellence in public relations, demand generation, branding, creative, marketing strategy and web to the best B2B brands in the world.
