CHICAGO, Apr. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walker Sands, an integrated marketing agency focused on accelerating the growth of B2B brands, has elevated Dion Manly and Sandeep Goswami to the company's senior leadership team.
The promotions in Operations and IT will contribute to the continued growth of the firm through operational excellence and technology innovation, and drive greater value for Walker Sands customers through increased sophistication.
- Dion Manly to Vice President of Operations: Manly joined Walker Sands in 2018 and has since played a crucial role in spearheading the selection, implementation and launch of a new professional services automation application. This application drives significant operational performance improvements for the agency as a whole. Manly is leading the current effort to implement the Professional Services Maturity Model™ framework to assess agency performance, identify improvement initiatives and structure annual planning efforts to further advance Walker Sands' organizational maturity. As Vice President of Operations, he will continue to remain focused on supporting the agency's rapid growth by streamlining processes and optimizing systems to enable service teams to deliver great work for clients.
- Sandeep Goswami to Vice President of Engineering and Technology: Since joining the company in 2018, Goswami quickly demonstrated his technical leadership and has established the agency's technology vision by effectively introducing several key technologies and leading the integrated ERP implementation to support Walker Sands' long-term goals and drive growth. Goswami has been instrumental in evolving the agency's information systems, custom software applications, business data and analytics platforms while building and maintaining a robust IT infrastructure and InfoSec processes. As Vice President of Engineering and Technology, he will continue to lead new technology research and development to strengthen Walker Sands' technology platform and capabilities while also exploring new product offerings to play a strategic role in future growth.
"Walker Sands has experienced rapid growth over the last several years and with that came a need to sophisticate our internal processes to meet the needs of our growing team," said Mike Santoro, CEO of Walker Sands. "Dion and Sandeep rose to the challenge and quickly helped us up-level our operational sophistication and streamline the rollout of new processes and tools."
Walker Sands has seen tremendous, sustained growth over the past five years with a 205% increase in revenue, and has been featured in Inc. 5000 for eight consecutive years. This announcement comes on the heels of other key elevations across the organization including: Mike Santoro to CEO, Dave Parro, Andrew Cross, Allison Ward and Mark Miller to the executive leadership team, and Ann Hagner and Payal Pathak to vice presidents.
