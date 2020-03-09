SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe, the leading digital adoption platform and one of the fastest growing software companies globally, announced today the appointment of Andrew Casey as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO), marking a significant step towards the next phase of corporate growth. Casey joins WalkMe from ServiceNow with deep experience in leading corporate and operational finance for both private and publicly-traded companies.
"WalkMe is well-positioned to scale quickly, and Andrew is a critical addition to our executive team. Not only is he a proven veteran of the SaaS industry, he's a triple threat - with sales, operations and finance leadership experience," said Dan Adika, CEO and Co-Founder of WalkMe. "We have an aggressive corporate roadmap for WalkMe in 2020 and Andrew's guidance will allow us to achieve our business goals as we continue to develop and innovate our digital adoption technology."
Casey most recently served as senior vice president of finance and customer operations at ServiceNow, a publicly-traded enterprise cloud platform, where he was responsible for all financial and strategic aspects of go-to-market operations. He has 29 years of experience managing large, complex organizations and held management positions at HP, Symantec, Oracle and Sun Microsystems. Casey will oversee all financial operations at WalkMe.
With business investment in digital transformation set to reach 2 trillion by 2023, WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) makes it effortless to use any enterprise software through proactive, step-by-step guidance that analyzes and automates processes so users can complete tasks easily and effectively. The platform delivers ROI on costly software investments by ensuring that both employees and customers are able to get the maximum use out of these tools. Since its launch, WalkMe has raised more than $307M in funding and crossed $100M in ARR in Q2 2019. With more than 2000 customers, including 30% of the Fortune 500 companies, and 850 employees around the world, Casey will work to accelerate WalkMe's growth and international expansion over the next 1-2 years.
"I've spent my career working in enterprise technology and I believe that WalkMe is a true disruptor," said Andrew Casey, CFO of WalkMe. "Software is not worth the investment if your employees and customers don't use it - digital transformation will never be achieved without digital adoption. I'm excited to help scale WalkMe's global operations, continue to lead the digital adoption solutions market and ultimately, make every digital experience simple, seamless and efficient."
