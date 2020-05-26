SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe, the leading digital adoption platform and one of the fastest growing software companies globally, is propelling organizations to master digital experiences in the Next Normal by enabling an agile workforce and a contact-free economy. With affirmation from Frost & Sullivan following its win as Company of the Year for Digital Transformation Optimization Platforms, WalkMe is providing its expertise on how to build digital resiliency and break through the significant barriers that come at the intersection of humans and technology.
The Next Normal is a new era where organizations must adapt and develop new digital solutions and operating models for customers and employees at scale. With WalkMe at the helm, thousands of organizations are already using digital adoption to master the Next Normal and reinvent their digital strategy by encouraging workforce agility, redefining customer journeys, and accelerating tech modernization.
To qualify for Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year for Digital Transformation Optimization Platforms, WalkMe had to demonstrate excellence in growth, innovation, and leadership. "WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform has set the tone for a new industry standard, becoming an essential component of technology professionals' digital strategies," said Clare Walker, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "WalkMe has opened the door for a new digital paradigm, demonstrating use cases and capabilities never thought possible and addressing unmet needs many companies were not aware they had."
As highlighted in the Frost & Sullivan report, during times of disruption like COVID-19, organizations utilized WalkMe to ensure business continuity, from providing management the data they need to be in control and informed, as well as by helping employees be productive and engaged as they transitioned overnight to a digital by default workforce. Based on engagement, WalkMe is unveiling five key strategies that its customers successfully implemented in recent months in order to excel in their digital efforts in the Next Normal. These strategies include:
- Communicate Instantly: WalkMe customers increased their cross-organization communication x6, instantly communicating changes that their remote workforce needed like security updates, WFH policies, support, and more.
- Understand User Needs: WalkMe customers increased survey tools x20 in order to monitor employee and customer sentiment surrounding the crisis and thus modify their reaction per their users' needs.
- Scale Remote IT Support: WalkMe customers increased self-service x11 and witnessed increased assistance and reduced support ticket overhead.
- Manage Change: WalkMe customers incrementally increased their reliance on WalkMe to ensure cross-company alignment and achieve viable results.
- Make Data-Driven Decisions: WalkMe customers depended more on data and analytics to gain visibility into user productivity and points of unintended frustrations.
As the leading digital adoption solution utilized by over 2,000 companies, including more than 30% of the Fortune 500, as well as supporting the most popular HCM, CRM, ERP platforms in the market, WalkMe witnessed an uptick in engagement that reflects the thriving industries amid crisis, including:
- Financial Services: x25 more engagement than average, with some vendors peaking at x64 more engagement.
- Collaboration Tools: x24 more engagement than average in the collaboration software market.
- Video Conferencing Software: x12 more engagement than average in the video conferencing software industry.
- HCM Systems: x9 more engagement in HCM systems.
- Healthcare Services: x8 more engagement than average on Healthcare Providers' websites.
"With COVID-19, organizations are being forced to accelerate tech adoption and are now facing two options - be a technology leader or a laggard," said Rafael Sweary, President and Co-Founder of WalkMe. "We are excited to receive the validation from Frost & Sullivan as the best company of the year, and WalkMe has seen first hand how its customers prepared for disruption at this scale and future-proofed their organization to drive efficiency, meet customer expectations at scale, and realize their technology investment."
The full Frost & Sullivan report is available for download here.
